Corpus Christi, TX

The sound of success for Tuloso-Midway seniors

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
Tuloso-Midway High School seniors have a new tradition to look forward to this year that will encourage them to strive for their goals and celebrate all of their accomplishments.

On Dec. 1, principal Gabe Alvarado, along with other staff members and parents, created a new tradition for the graduating seniors.

The committee called it the TM Acceptance Bell.

"It was actually a suggestion from one of our parents through a side-based committee. We were looking for ways to honor our seniors as they are graduating, and sometimes not all kids get the recognition from their peers as far as what they're doing and where they're going, " Alvarado said.

The bell is rung every Thursday once a student turns in a college acceptance letter or an enlistment letter to a military branch.

"It means that I am going to the next step and I am very excited about it," said Jade Cooper, a senior that just enlisted in the Army.

Cooper dreams of one day attending Harvard University and becoming a lawyer and said it was definitely a hard decision
to make.

She said she lost her grandfather a couple of years ago and he was an inspiration for her decision.

Parents and loved ones also get to be a big part of this day.

"This allows the student to be supported, and I think for the other students watching it's a great example(...), Seeing them will make them say "If I stick to my work ethic and take care of my business that could be me one day," said Jacob Garcia, Cooper's Youth pastor.

Along with the bell, the students place a sticker with their names and the place they have committed to on the cafeteria window.

Senior Mattux Moody will be playing baseball at the University of Houston and will be majoring in mathematics.

"I think it's pretty cool, it's something you should strive to want to do, to be able to celebrate," Moody said.

He said it's an achievement to see all of his hard work paying off.

Principal Alvarado said he hopes this new tradition encourages every student to strive for their goals and further their careers after high school.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

