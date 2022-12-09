ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings

By GEORGE RICHARDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDrHU_0jca6I5900
1 of 6

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL and provided a boost for a team that’s been dealing with injuries and illness.

Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.

The Panthers played at home for the first time in December after a five-game trip out West.

“It was so nice to be able to come back home and play that way in front of our fans,” Tkachuk said. “It was such a complete effort as guys really stepped up. I’m not going to lie, it is not easy going from the road to coming back for this one. It was very important for us to take care of this home ice.”

Tierney scored with 1:55 left in the first period, Luostarinen made it 2-0 1:47 into the second, and Mahura scored 58 seconds later.

Berggren’s goal came at 8:08 of the second to get Detroit within 3-1. Kiersted and Tkachuk scored within a 45-second span for the Panthers later in the period.

“We didn’t give ourselves much of a chance,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “Turnovers, lost battles, lost battles at the blue line. We’re a team that prided itself on not giving up much in space. ... We retreated. I’m disappointed. It was a really easy night for Florida. Interesting to see how our team responds from this.”

Tierney played his 563rd career game. He spent his first four seasons with San Jose and the next four with Ottawa.

BARKOV RETURNS

The Panthers had their captain back as Aleksander Barkov returned after missing the past two weeks with pneumonia.

Barkov missed the Panthers’ home game against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 26 as well as the team’s five-game trip.

“He is not just a good player, he is an elite player,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said.

NOTES: Panthers center Anton Lundell and goalie Spencer Knight both missed Thursday’s game because of illness. ... Florida was also without defenseman Radko Gudas and forward Patric Hornqvist, both of whom remain in concussion protocol after being knocked out of a game at Seattle on Saturday night. The Panthers have since placed Hornqvist on long-term injured reserve. ... Detroit was without defenseman Olli Maata (illness) and Jake Walman was a healthy scratch.

Red Wings: Visit Dallas on Saturday.

Panthers: Visit Tampa Bay on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Malkin's late goal lifts Penguins past Stars 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck and fired it into the net with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Monday night. Malkin’s ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust’s shot attempt from in close was poke-checked away. While Rust’s momentum carried him into Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, Malkin flipped the puck into the open net to push Pittsburgh’s winning streak to six. Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts. Roope Hintz collected his 12th goal of the season for Dallas. Oettinger made 23 saves but had no chance on Malkin’s winner after Rust essentially spun Oettinger around after the two collided at the top of the crease.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Rangers win 4-3 in OT to end Devils' 11-game road win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3 on Monday night, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves. In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams’ two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in coming to the defense of goalie Craig Anderson, who was slashed by Guentzel after smothering the puck. Skinner, who will automatically face an NHL disciplinary hearing for the cross-check, and Guentzel were also issued minor penalties for slashing.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too. On a rugged night, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Heat hold off the Pacers 87-82. Butler finished with 20 points. “We knew coming in it was going to be by any means necessary,” Spoelstra said. “If you don’t lock in and play defense, they can take a 10-, 12-point lead on you quickly. This is not an easy team to play.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Syracuse wins first men's soccer title, beats Indiana

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout on Monday night to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history. It was the longest penalty shootout in the history of the College Cup. Indiana tied it at 2-all in the 80th minute before the title game went to overtime for the sixth time in nine years. After two scoreless 10-minute overtime sessions, each goalkeeper had a diving save in the second round before the next 10 players scored. “Amferny Sinclair, how bout this guy? Captain, leader spiritually, on the field covers every blade of grass and for him to step up and score the winning penalty, I think it was written,” Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre said.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Sarvan scores 16, Stony Brook beats Sacred Heart 71-64

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Kenan Sarvan scored 16 points as Stony Brook beat Sacred Heart 71-64 on Monday night. Sarvan also contributed six rebounds for the Seawolves (3-7). Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Keenan Fitzmorris recorded 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field. Raheem Solomon led the way for the Pioneers (5-7) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Nico Galette added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Sacred Heart. In addition, Bryce Johnson finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. ___
STONY BROOK, NY
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight victory. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neal, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row and now face a six-game trip out West that could bury them in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington was missing leading scorer Bradley Beal for the fourth straight game because of a right hamstring strain. Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points in 24 minutes for the Wizards, but departed with 3:37 left in the third quarter and didn’t return. Porzingis rode an exercise bike with a pad strapped to his back while on the bench in the first half. Kyle Kuzma also scored 20 for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins made their first significant move of the offseason by adding Christian Vázquez on Monday night, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. The native of Puerto Rico was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1. The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Bowles says it’s time Buccaneers decide who they want to be

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t afford to take anything for granted in the weak NFC South. Not even with Tom Brady at quarterback. The Bucs, at least on paper, appear talented and skilled enough to hold off Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans in a tight division race in which all four teams have losing records with a month left in the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Thursday Night Thunder: SRX all-star series moves to ESPN

Tony Stewart’s all-star summer racing series is moving to ESPN and a new night as the network plans to use SRX to revitalize its “Thursday Night Thunder.”. ESPN said Monday it signed a multi-year agreement with Superstar Racing Experience that begins in July. SRX will air on six consecutive summer nights as “Thursday Night Thunder,” which was ESPN’s branding for motorsports programming that started in the 1980s.
The Associated Press

Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they’ve surrendered. What if the takeaways don’t come and the pass rush isn’t there? They’re in trouble, as their 34-23 defeat in Detroit clearly and plainly stated Sunday. The Vikings didn’t come close to sacking Jared Goff, who shredded their injury-thinned secondary. The potent Lions not only didn’t turn the ball over at all, they scored six times with only one punt over their last nine possessions. “I think we need to take a look at what we can do to potentially help our guys be in a position to make more plays, be a little bit more aggressive, possibly,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Ultimately I think we need to generate more rush, however we do it, and then just try to limit explosives.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters. McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when McCarron can return to the ice.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy