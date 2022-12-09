ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye Brook, NY

Daily Voice

Firefighters Use Saws To Free Driver Trapped In Car After Crash In Purchase

A "severely trapped" person had to be freed from a car after it crashed into a tree in Westchester County, according to a fire department. On Friday night, Dec. 9, firefighters responded to a crash in Purchase on Westchester Avenue in the area of the Hutchinson River Parkway, where they found a single vehicle off the road that had slammed into a tree, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police identify victim in fatal Orange County crash

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash that happened on Thursday in the village of Goshen. Police say Nicole Romero-Brown, 45, of Monroe, died as a result of the crash. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned […]
GOSHEN, NY
News 12

Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend

A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. Police say two victims were injured on Cooper Court in a domestic incident involving a knife. The first stabbing occurred on Saturday night in Stony...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
NBC Connecticut

Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
BETHEL, CT
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Cooking Up Trouble; Varicose & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester.
RYE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Gas Station

On Dec. 11, members of the Yonkers Police Department investigated a completed armed robbery incident, where a suspect described as an adult black male wearing dark clothing including a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered the gas station at 731 Central Park Avenue and displayed a handgun to the store clerk; an undisclosed amount of United States Currency was taken before the suspect fled the area.
YONKERS, NY

