Mount Pleasant, MI

MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI
Central Michigan Life

Alumni band 'The Dots' reunites after 37 years

On Dec. 9 at Rubbles’ Bar, The Dots, a prominent band from the 80’s at Central Michigan University, reunited after a 37-year hiatus. “It’s totally surreal to be back here,” lead vocalist, Pete Poggione said. The Dots took the stage around 11:30 pm and started with...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
247Sports

Central Michigan scores a big commitment from OT Jacob Booth

Central Michigan received a Sunday commitment from Swartz Creek (Mich.) offensive tackle Jacob Booth who took an official visit with the Chippewas this weekend. Booth is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound in-state prospect with the tight end background that has typically been successful in Central's history as far as converting them into offensive tackles.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

MSP move will impact Missaukee County

MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10

Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
BAY CITY, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU men's basketball falls to Tulsa

Sprinting down the court, Central Michigan men's basketball freshman guard Reggie Bass looked for an open man as Tulsa's defense rushed back on defense. Finding freshman guard Max Marjele open on the left side of the court, Bass threw the ball his way. Settling the ball in his hands and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Tech

After outscoring Central Michigan women’s basketball 23-11 in the second quarter, Georgia Tech continued its momentum defeating the Chippewas 71-45 on Sunday. CMU is 1-8 on the season. “I thought there were spurts where we played pretty well,” said head coach Heather Oesterle. “The bottom line is I gotta...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia County requests public input on hazard mitigation plan

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are seeking input from residents to help them put together a hazard mitigation plan. Some of those hazards include extreme cold, invasive species and wildfires. “Community input is an integral part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan development process, and we greatly appreciate...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11

The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
SAGINAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI

