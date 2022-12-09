Read full article on original website
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
Central Michigan Life
Alumni band 'The Dots' reunites after 37 years
On Dec. 9 at Rubbles’ Bar, The Dots, a prominent band from the 80’s at Central Michigan University, reunited after a 37-year hiatus. “It’s totally surreal to be back here,” lead vocalist, Pete Poggione said. The Dots took the stage around 11:30 pm and started with...
Central Michigan scores a big commitment from OT Jacob Booth
Central Michigan received a Sunday commitment from Swartz Creek (Mich.) offensive tackle Jacob Booth who took an official visit with the Chippewas this weekend. Booth is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound in-state prospect with the tight end background that has typically been successful in Central's history as far as converting them into offensive tackles.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, December 10
Bay City is expanding its recycling program, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. Learn how to assess and budget for home renovations. Learn more about a Speakeasy Christmas. TV5 News Update: Monday Afternoon, Dec. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we've...
Central Michigan Life
CMU men's basketball falls to Tulsa
Sprinting down the court, Central Michigan men's basketball freshman guard Reggie Bass looked for an open man as Tulsa's defense rushed back on defense. Finding freshman guard Max Marjele open on the left side of the court, Bass threw the ball his way. Settling the ball in his hands and...
Central Michigan Life
CMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Tech
After outscoring Central Michigan women’s basketball 23-11 in the second quarter, Georgia Tech continued its momentum defeating the Chippewas 71-45 on Sunday. CMU is 1-8 on the season. “I thought there were spurts where we played pretty well,” said head coach Heather Oesterle. “The bottom line is I gotta...
WILX-TV
Ionia County requests public input on hazard mitigation plan
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are seeking input from residents to help them put together a hazard mitigation plan. Some of those hazards include extreme cold, invasive species and wildfires. “Community input is an integral part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan development process, and we greatly appreciate...
Prosecution seeking federal prison time for owner of Mexican, Brazilian restaurants convicted of tax fraud
BAY CITY, MI — Prosecutors are arguing a Bay County man who owns several Mexican and Brazilian restaurants should get federal prison time for committing tax fraud while on probation for a sexual offense. The restaurateur’s defense counsel, though, maintain probation is sufficient and that their client — a...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
Michigan State Police looking for person who keyed a car in Cadillac Meijer parking lot
Anyone know this guy? The Michigan State Police Seventh District is asking for tips to identify him in connection with an incident in a Meijer parking lot over the summer.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Sunday brunch at Rita’s Southern Soul Café
SAGINAW, MI — Rita’s Southern Soul Café, located at 110 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, is back in business and serving all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. Business owner Rita Johnson said the Sunday brunch from noon to 4 p.m. includes a variety of foods and a DJ or live entertainment.
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, December 11
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the...
3 stabbed after Montcalm Co. bar fight
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are recovering after a stabbing in Montcalm County Saturday night, Michigan State Police say. Police believe it begin with an argument at the Rusty's Amble Inn, a bar located at 9490 Main Street in Howard City. The situation unfolded at a home on...
