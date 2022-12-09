Read full article on original website
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island. The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.
Police: 22-year-old woman seriously injured in North Bellport crash
The incident happened on the Sunrise Highway westbound near Station Road Sunday night.
Police: Boyfriend wanted for fatal Harlem stabbing of 16-year-old girl
A manhunt is underway for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a teen girl in Harlem, according to the police.
Police: Woman found fatally stabbed in Stony Point home; victim’s relative arrested
Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a dead 60-year-old woman with multiple large stab wounds inside the home.
Dog shot by Keyport police returns home
Cops shot the dog in the shoulder while responding to a call of an aggressive dog.
LI woman, 22, seriously injured in out-of-control Corvette crash
A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a Corvette crash on Long Island Sunday night, Suffolk County police said.
Police: Man on skateboard slashed tires of 7 vehicles in Ronkonkoma parking lot
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
Car crashes into nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay
A car crashed into a nail salon on Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay late Sunday morning.
Community gives back to Calverton woman whose home was destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed Katie Polk's trailer home in the Ramblewood Trailer Park on Saturday.
Police seek information on teen missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
The Riverhead Town Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate 15-year-old Mya Feliciano-Rameriez, a resident at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead, who left the facility at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 and has not returned, police said in a press release this morning. Police...
27-Year-Old Middle Island Man Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle Stony Brook Crash, Police Say
A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.The crash happened in Stony Brook at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.A Middle Island man was driving a 2009 Mercedes-Benz in the left lane of northbound Nicol…
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
2 missing Hudson Valley teens found safe
Police say 16-year-old Dylan Rosa and 15-year-old Reina Rolon have both been found.
Brick Township police seek info on dogs missing or fostered from 'Crazy Rescue Ladies'
Brick Township Police are looking for anyone who fostered pets for, or surrendered pets to, the “Crazy Rescue Ladies.”
Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton
A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
Police search for missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old West Farm brothers
Authorities say 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their West Farms home on Friday around 8 a.m.
Linden police: Man wanted for assaulting liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue
Linden police are looking for a man who assaulted liquor store employees on North Wood Avenue in Linden in November.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
