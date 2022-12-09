ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, NY

Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton

A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
CLIFTON, NJ

