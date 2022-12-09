ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Latest ‘Twitter Files’ Allege Blacklisting of Conservatives

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SJ7di_0jca5P7d00

The second installment of the much-hyped “#TwitterFiles” debuted on Thursday night, with conservative writer Bari Weiss outlining — in a Twitter thread — what she described as the “shadow banning” of prominent conservatives including Charlie Kirk, Dan Bognino, and Libs of TikTok.

The #TwitterFiles represent an ongoing “leak” of documents revealing the social media giant’s past content-moderation decisions, directed by new owner and CEO Elon Musk . The files are being doled out to contrarian journalists including Weiss and Matt Taibbi, a Substack writer and former longtime writer for Rolling Stone .

The first #TwitterFiles installment, handled by Taibbi, turned out to be a “ snoozefest ,” detailing the social media giant’s efforts to stop circulation of dick picks from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. The second chapter underscores, potentially, more controversial practices.

Weiss posted screenshots of internal Twitter tools that moderators could use to limit the reach of posts and accounts. In the case of young conservative activist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA — a frequent source of misinformation on Covid and elections — his account was marked “do not amplify.”

Bongino, a right-wing talk show host, was placed on a “Search Blacklist,” per Weiss. A Stanford professor who was promoting a dangerous “herd-immunity” agenda during the early days of Covid was also placed on a “Trends Blacklist” by Twitter moderators.

Weiss seems most concerned about the repeated suspensions of the account, Libs of Tik Tok, which Twitter dinged for indirectly violating (but not explicitly trespassing) Twitter’s “Hateful Conduct” policy. The account is infamous for highlighting members of the LGBTQ community, who end up being brigaded and harassed by online trolls.

The conservative writer also portrays such content moderation practices — and the internal debate around them — as nefarious and “secret.” But the Twitter thread lacks vital context. Most important, it does not address Twitter’s policy, announced in 2018 , that it would begin throttling content that it deemed to “distract from the conversation.”

Weiss also does not explain how Twitter’s previous content moderation decisions are at odds with the current policy Musk himself announced for the company under his watch, insisting that Twitter would guarantee “freedom of speech” but not “freedom of reach” while committing to “de-boost” offensive content. (Musk has gone so far as to re-ban Kanye West for posting hateful content.)

Significantly, Weiss highlights only the controversial moderation decisions pertaining to figures on the right. This repeats an ideological pattern introduced by Taibbi — who highlighted Twitter’s reactions only to the Biden campaign, even as he recognized (in passing) that the Trump White House also made takedown requests for controversial content that were honored by Twitter higherups.

The setup — a conservative CEO leaking to right-leaning journalists — lends to the impression that the #TwitterFiles project seeks not so much as to get to the bottom of serious misbehavior, but rather to inflame the passions of those on the right who believe themselves to be victims of Big Tech bias.

Even the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, argued that the public would be better served by a more transparent approach that cuts out the middlemen. “If the goal is transparency to build trust,” he asked Musk on Twitter yesterday, “why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves?”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 64

NO REPARATIONS
2d ago

The crime is the FBI meeting with Big tech working together to censor opposition against the Biden administration. And FYI, I'm not a Trumper and don't want Biden or trump to run in 2024. I'm a registered independent. Those who support free speech should be outraged by this action by the government working with Big tech. Imagine if government worked with Twitter and censored speech against liberals.

Reply
3
Democrats Serve Satan
3d ago

"Allege". This probably the first time Rolling Stone magazine used the word, "allege" in its whole history. 🙄

Reply
7
bruins meat
3d ago

Gotta love The Rolling Stones doing anything they can to defends there left wing

Reply
8
Related
Rolling Stone

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was forced to hand over 2,319 text messages to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The trove of text messages were obtained by Talking Points Memo, which on Monday reported on the extent to which Meadows was communicating with members of Congress about overturning the 2020 election. While CNN previously reported that Meadows was kept informed of efforts to seize voting machines and other schemes to overturn President Biden’s win by Trump allies in contested states, the TPM report identifies a startling message from Rep. Ralph...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Business

Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover

A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
The Independent

US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says

The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Second Twitter files drop backfires on Elon Musk

A second edition of the “Twitter Files” claimed to reveal that the company has “secret blacklists”, which observers say sound highly similar to the billionaire’s own policies.Former New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss presented a series of cases in which Twitter has limited the distribution and recommendation of certain tweets.In a series of tweets, she explained the previous management’s position of reducing the visibility of Twitter users who violated company policies and highlighted conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Chaya Raichik, who operates the Libsoftiktok account as examples of those punished by the company.Ms Weiss wrote in the 30-tweet...
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime CNN Reporter Leaving the Network

Longtime CNN reporter Barbara Starr is reportedly leaving the network after 21 years, according to Mediaite. Starr, who has served as CNN's Pentagon correspondent, has reportedly told her colleagues that she will be leaving when her contract expires in the coming days. Her exit comes as the network has lost or let go of several of its top personalities following the takeover of CEO Chris Licht. Other recent departures have included John Harwood, Brian Stelter, Jeffery Toobin, and Chris Cillizza, among others.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy