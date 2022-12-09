Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Young, McManus lead North Muskegon boys past Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to take down Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Warriors, 76-45. With six early 3-pointers that helped build a 43-26 lead at the half, the Norse cruised the rest of the way. James Young led all...
localsportsjournal.com
Scottville Optimist Club wrestling tournament results
Mason County Central hosted the Scottville Optimist wrestling tournament on Saturday, but the Spartans didn’t make the finals, finishing 3-2 on the day. Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the championship match. The Spartans collected wins over Ludington (60-6), Shelby (45-33) and Reeths-Puffer (42-25) while losing to Allendale and Benzie Central.
localsportsjournal.com
Ferris State heading back to national championship game
(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks net OT win over Team USA U-17
The Muskegon Lumberjacks didn’t let an early two-goal lead slip away on the first game night of new ownership and a new coach. The Lumberjacks came through with an exciting 4-3 win in overtime over Team USA at Trinity Health Arena on Friday night. Peter Herms was announced in...
localsportsjournal.com
Ashbaugh hits for 30 points in Grant win over Lakeview
The Grant girls basketball team topped Lakeview in a CSAA Conference matchup on Friday evening. On the back of another stellar game by Julie Ashbaugh, the Tigers won, 73-40. The Tigers went up 39-19 at the half and held their ground for the remainder of the game. Ashbaugh racked up...
localsportsjournal.com
First-half struggles lead to Western Michigan Christian boys’ loss
WMC (0-2) will travel to North Muskegon on Monday.
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago
Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids
A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
Work begins on road through Muskegon dune to The Docks planned housing, marina
MUSKEGON, MI – After more than four years of planning, work has finally started for The Docks, a planned housing development and marina on Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. Construction has started on the road that will access the nearly 80-acre site from the former Bluffton School property off of Waterworks Road and Wilcox Avenue near Lakeshore Drive.
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
UpNorthLive.com
Two arrested in Mecosta County for operating drug house
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people have been arrested and charged with operating a drug house, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. Appollonia Impellizzeri, 32, of Big Rapids, and Joseph Berwanger, 32, of Paris, Michigan, were arraigned in the 77th District Court on the following charges:. Delivery of...
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
SURVEILLANCE: Shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
Interlochen Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Thrift Store in Garfield Township
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an Interlochen man for Arson 3rd Degree after a fire he started in a Dumpster spread to the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store in Garfield Township. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office and Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department were...
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
