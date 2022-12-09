ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

National defense bill passes with Pfluger priorities

By Odessa American
 4 days ago
Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas

WASHINGTON On Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement following House passage of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which funds our National defense.

Pfluger stated: “There is no more sacred responsibility given to this Congress than supporting our National Defense and the men and women of our military. This legislation gives a much-needed 4.6% pay raise to our troops, includes over $50 million MILCON investment into Ft. Hood, and strikes the Biden Administration’s short-sighted vaccine mandate for military service members. America faces threats all across the globe, but this bill sets the United States on a path to ensure the homeland is secure and our adversaries are held in check.”

