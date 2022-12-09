Read full article on original website
Related
buckscountyherald.com
Elizabeth Capalidi’s husband reportedly led police to what are believed to be her remains
The disturbing story surrounding the October disappearance of 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi took a new turn over the weekend, when her husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody. He reportedly took authorities to a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport where human remains were found. The remains have not yet...
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who stole antique brass railing outside City Hall
Officials estimate the stolen antique could be worth $15,000 to $20,000.
phillyvoice.com
Husband of missing Bucks County woman taken into custody as two month search continues
The husband of a missing Sellersville woman was taken into custody this week. Stephen Capaldi, the husband of Elizabeth Capaldi, the Bucks County woman who was last seen on Oct. 10, was in police custody Thursday for questioning. However, he was not arrested, according to 6ABC. There are no charges at this time.
CBS News
How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year. So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit. With a big carousel,...
Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner
A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said. He was...
fox29.com
'It's a tough time for us': Fire deaths in Philadelphia have reached a 2 year high
PHILADELPHIA - The number of Philadelphia residents to have died in fires has reached a two-year-high, leaving firefighters struggling to find ways to extinguish the growing trend. The tragic statistic includes a February rowhome fire that claimed the lives of a dozen people, including 8 children. Investigators believe the blaze...
Authorities ID 22-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Gloucester County Shooting
Authorities have identified the 22-year-old victim of a shooting in Gloucester County.The gunman remained at large.The preliminary investigation indicated that at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Glassboro police officers responded to the 200 block of University Boulevard for a report of gunshots. Ac…
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
Passenger In Single-Car South Jersey Crash Has Died, Driver Charged
A passenger in a one-vehicle crash in Salem County has died of their injuries, authorities said. The vehicle struck a tree and the front-seat passenger, Merna Ramon Gonzalez, 20, of Bridgeton, was fatally injured last month. She was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, and died on Dec. 5, New Jersey State Police said.
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Sar’ron Williams, a 16-year-old male missing from Philadelphia, is in need of the public’s assistance in locating him. The last time he was seen was on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at 4915 Olive Street. Sar’ron has a thin build, height and weight are not provided, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black pants, and black and white sneakers. Please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911 if you have any information regarding Sar’ron’s whereabouts. The post Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
New Jersey couple a rare perfect match for life-saving kidney transplant
PHILADELPHIA - A couple in Gloucester Township is learning fate could’ve brought them together over ten years ago to save one of their lives. "I think that destiny has played a role in our life from the minute that we met," Stephanie McGuigan said. Stephanie and Josh McGuigan first...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
Comments / 0