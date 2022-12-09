ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Sar’ron Williams, a 16-year-old male missing from Philadelphia, is in need of the public’s assistance in locating him. The last time he was seen was on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at 4915 Olive Street. Sar’ron has a thin build, height and weight are not provided, brown eyes, light brown complexion, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black pants, and black and white sneakers. Please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911 if you have any information regarding Sar’ron’s whereabouts. The post Missing Juvenile – Sar’ron Good-Williams – From the 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy