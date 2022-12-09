Read full article on original website
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West
The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?
It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
The Game awards: three patience-testing hours of video game advertorials
By focusing on the near-future of the industry, the honours failed to adequately celebrate its present
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
Final Fantasy 16 – Release date for PC, – in June at PC port before 2024
The new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 confirmed the date of its release and possibly gave away a date for the PC version, too. As everyone suspected, Final Fantasy 16 made an appearance at the Game Awards last night. In fact, the decision to close the event was rather than something altogether new.
It's official: Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox
During The Game Awards, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced that in 2023, the ambitious World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 will launch on Xbox
It was written for the name Arise – Beyond the Dawn of the Red River Company. The tape label belongs to Bandai Namco
Bandai NamcosTalesfranchise screamed and kicked back to life a while ago. The Action RPG has been successful in its many important and commercial success in history. Though, it seems that Bandai Namco isn’t exactly ready to move on from it yet. The Japanese company filed trademarks for The Arise/Arise:...
