CNET

Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West

The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
Distractify

Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?

It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
IGN

After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards

Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
Polygon

How to watch The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
BBC

Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners

Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
IGN

Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
game-news24.com

Final Fantasy 16 – Release date for PC, – in June at PC port before 2024

The new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 confirmed the date of its release and possibly gave away a date for the PC version, too. As everyone suspected, Final Fantasy 16 made an appearance at the Game Awards last night. In fact, the decision to close the event was rather than something altogether new.

