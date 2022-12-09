ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Laurel, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease

MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from various tree types that cover the 20 acre property.
MULLICA, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only. You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Morristown Minute

Drive-Through Holiday Light Shows in NJ

Where to catch the best drive-thru holiday light shows in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Where to catch some of the most festive and impressive holiday light shows of the season in New Jersey, all from the comfort and warmth of your car!
Shore News Network

Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township are advising residents of multiple sightings of a black bear within the township. The Berkeley Township Police Department said there is no cause for alarm as it is natural for bears to be spotted in the wild in New Jersey. “There have been some black bear sightings in Berkeley Township. Although it seems unusual it does occur from time to time,” the department said Sunday. “Black bears are native to New Jersey. They are most prevalent in the northern part of the state but do occasionally make their way to our area.” The post Black bear spotted in Berkeley Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy