Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Hideo Kojima's New Game Lists 'Death Stranding 2' as a Working Title, Because Why Not?
It's 2016. Visionary game director Hideo Kojima takes the stage at E3 in his first appearance since his controversial departure from Konami. He greets his legions of fans with a game trailer featuring Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Norman is naked on a beach whilst cradling a baby as five mysterious figures float above a shoreline littered with dead sea creatures. He calls this game Death Stranding and leaves gamers to try and parse what any of that was supposed to mean.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
IGN
Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Hades II Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Supergiant Games have announced a sequel to hit roguelike, Hades during The Game Awards 2022 — Hades II.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Winners: The Full List
The Game Awards 2022 are a wrap, and Elden Ring took home the biggest award of the night: Game of the Year. God of War Ragnarok also did pretty well for itself, taking home a handful of awards. If you want to see all of the new trailers and reveals,...
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Collider
Best Moments From The Game Awards 2022, From ‘Suicide Squad’ to ‘Hades 2’
Last evening, The Game Awards 2022 united gamers worldwide to honor the year's most beloved titles. From AAA super productions to innovative indie titles, the games that took a trophy home represent the best video games released in 2022. However, The Game Awards’ ceremony is also known for highlighting the industry's most prominent talents and showing gaming reveals that tease what’s to come in the next couple of years. And, of course, a good award ceremony always has its fair share of unscripted events to keep things fresh.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
Random Kid Gets Arrested After Rushing the Stage at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 came and went, but not without awarding some of the year's best games and revealing several new trailers and game announcements. From the annual event showcasing the first clip of The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Hideo Kojima unveiling Death Stranding 2, there's much to be excited about in 2023.
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
‘Diablo IV’ Set for June 2023 Release
Activision Blizzard will release Diablo IV, the highly anticipated next entry in its Diablo franchise, on June 6 next year, the artist Halsey announced at this year’s Game Awards on Thursday. Diablo IV, from publisher Blizzard Entertainment, will arrive about 11 years after its predecessor and during a tumultuous period at Activision Blizzard, which has faced lawsuits and federal investigations alleging a company culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Earlier Thursday, the Federal Trade Commission also sued to block Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, though both companies said they will continue to pursue the deal and seek approval...
techaiapp.com
Elden Ring Deserved Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. Here’s Why
Elden Ring — FromSoftware’s epic fantasy role-playing game — was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 earlier today, warding off serious competition from Santa Monica Studio’s action-adventure extravaganza God of War Ragnarök. There were some eye-catching titles like Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the fray for gaming’s top honour this year, but really, it came down to the PlayStation exclusive and, well, Elden Ring. To my delight, the latter won, and deservedly so. The two games, both incredible in their own right, represent the best that modern video games have to offer. But only one of them truly embodies the essence of the medium.
Genshin Impact celebrates The Game Awards 2022 with 800 free Primogems, reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham
The popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact didn’t feature too prominently at The Game Awards 2022, but it did win the Players Voice Award after a fierce battle with Sonic Frontiers and contributed a trailer to the show. This trailer ended up revealing a character that fans of the game have been waiting on for two years: the Dendro character Yaoyao.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
Diablo 4 release date, new trailer, and music shown at The Game Awards
FANS have been eagerly awaiting more information about Diablo 4, but Blizzard has been fairly quiet on the details. A preview build of the game was sent to press recently, but we could only play three of the five classes, and were locked to the starting area. Without a look...
