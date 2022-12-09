Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Young, McManus lead North Muskegon boys past Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to take down Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Warriors, 76-45. With six early 3-pointers that helped build a 43-26 lead at the half, the Norse cruised the rest of the way. James Young led all...
localsportsjournal.com
First-half struggles lead to Western Michigan Christian boys’ loss
WMC (0-2) will travel to North Muskegon on Monday.
localsportsjournal.com
Western Michigan Christian girls fall to Potter’s House
The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team fell to Potter’s House on Friday evening. The Warriors came out with high energy in the opening quarter but fizzled out and fell, 48-30. “Potter’s House took control of the tempo in the second quarter with some tight defense,” said WMC head...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit
The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing
The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids
A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores boys falls short in non-league battle with Lowell
The Mona Shores Sailor boys faced an uphill battle all night long in a non-league contest against visiting Lowell. The Sailors were able to fight back to take the lead in the third quarter, but in the end, dropped a 71-62 decision to Lowell. Sophomore Jonathan Pittman led Mona Shores...
localsportsjournal.com
Shillinger, Gilchrist lead Ludington boys past Fremont
The Ludington boys basketball team opened play in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division with a convincing 70-49 victory over Fremont on Friday night. But it wasn’t quite as easy for the host Orioles as might first appear, as the Packers hung around for three quarters before falling back in the fourth.
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks net OT win over Team USA U-17
The Muskegon Lumberjacks didn’t let an early two-goal lead slip away on the first game night of new ownership and a new coach. The Lumberjacks came through with an exciting 4-3 win in overtime over Team USA at Trinity Health Arena on Friday night. Peter Herms was announced in...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago
Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
