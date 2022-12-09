ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Center, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Western Michigan Christian girls fall to Potter’s House

The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team fell to Potter’s House on Friday evening. The Warriors came out with high energy in the opening quarter but fizzled out and fell, 48-30. “Potter’s House took control of the tempo in the second quarter with some tight defense,” said WMC head...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to East Kentwood in Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit

The Reeths-Puffer Rockets girls’ basketball team gave the Eastwood Kentwood Falcons all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon in a 53-38 loss. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. Reeths-Puffer held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter...
KENTWOOD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational

The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing

The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
LANSING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids

A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores boys falls short in non-league battle with Lowell

The Mona Shores Sailor boys faced an uphill battle all night long in a non-league contest against visiting Lowell. The Sailors were able to fight back to take the lead in the third quarter, but in the end, dropped a 71-62 decision to Lowell. Sophomore Jonathan Pittman led Mona Shores...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Shillinger, Gilchrist lead Ludington boys past Fremont

The Ludington boys basketball team opened play in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division with a convincing 70-49 victory over Fremont on Friday night. But it wasn’t quite as easy for the host Orioles as might first appear, as the Packers hung around for three quarters before falling back in the fourth.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks net OT win over Team USA U-17

The Muskegon Lumberjacks didn’t let an early two-goal lead slip away on the first game night of new ownership and a new coach. The Lumberjacks came through with an exciting 4-3 win in overtime over Team USA at Trinity Health Arena on Friday night. Peter Herms was announced in...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open

The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago

Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
MUSKEGON, MI

