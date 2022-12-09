Read full article on original website
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
Camp North End to serve as startup veterinary provider company headquarters
CHARLOTTE — A startup veterinary provider, called Petfolk, has picked Camp North End as its company headquarters. Petfolk is a veterinary care provider for dogs and cats, with both in-person and virtual options for patients. Camp North End has a 2,400-square-foot space the provider will be moving into. The...
North Carolina lands top food manufacturer, will invest $6M in region
A California pasta company announced that it would bring its U.S. operations, production, and corporate office to Catawba County.
Six local stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
Prestigious Bellwether College Constortium nominates South Piedmont Community College for Bellwether Award in two categories
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — South Piedmont Community College (SPCC) has been selected as a Top 10 finalist for the 2023 Bellwether Award. This is the second year in a row that SPCC has earned recognition as a Bellwether Award finalist. The Bellwether Award, a prestigious national award given to...
Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays. Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?. Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday...
'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
Local community college cuts dozens of positions due to lower enrollment
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community college in the foothills has cut more than two dozen positions, and enrollment numbers are to blame. Catawba Valley Community College has cut 27 employees to make up for a $1.3 million budget shortfall. A dip in enrollment is being blamed for the...
Out of Our Past
“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
Burke County firefighters collect money for family who lost nearly everything in fire
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fire department in Burke County is trying to help a family who lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened at a home on Eckard Creek Circle Extension. Firefighters said when they got to the home early Saturday morning, heavy smoke was coming out several windows.
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
Charlotte preschools donate 4,053 cans and 556 pounds of food to local charities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Primrose Schools across the Charlotte area donated 4,053 canned goods and 556 pounds of food items to four local charities to combat food insecurity throughout the Charlotte area. The schools said this donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children...
1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
American Airlines Bringing Back Nonstop Flights From Charlotte To Paris
After a long break, a transatlantic flight is back on schedule at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for summer 2023. American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights from Charlotte to Paris. Can we get a oui oui?!. American Airlines revealed in a news release that it will once again offer nonstop...
Proposal confirmed for Eastland Mall site's possible future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte confirmed with WCNC Charlotte a proposal was submitted on how it plans to build out the vacant Eastland Mall area. There's been back and forth on the project. When it comes to talking about this empty and somewhat quiet plot of land,...
'Sorely overdue for a number of reasons' | NC House Select Committee recommends change to the school calendar law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina House Select Committee is recommending the General Assembly change a state law forcing districts to start school the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. It’s been a hot topic in the Charlotte...
BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
