Catawba County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility

CHARLOTTE — A lab-grown meat company has chosen Wilson for its first U.S. manufacturing facility. Future Meat Technologies, which does business as Believer Meats, will invest $123 million into a new 200,000-square-foot facility at Wilson Corporate Park. That will create up to 100 jobs, the company announced Wednesday. Believer...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it. Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Six local stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE — Six local stores are in trouble for overcharging customers at the cash register. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its latest inspection report on Friday, about the difference between prices on store shelves and charges when customers check out. The stores included:. Family...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Looking for cheap flights? Here are the cheapest months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions will take to the sky in just a few weeks traveling for the holidays. Hopefully, you already got those tickets, as prices skyrocket this time of year. So, should you save that trip for later?. Google flights show the Friday before Christmas to the Monday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Together Again' | Janet Jackson coming to Charlotte in spring 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janet Jackson is back and coming to the Queen City!. Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, announced her highly anticipated return to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour, entitled “Together Again.”. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

High-profile North Carolina attorney, Bill Diehl dies at 78

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Diehl, a longtime high-profile North Carolina attorney whose family and friends recalled his passion as a legal advocate and in life, has died at age 78. Diel died Thursday in a Charlotte retirement community from complications related to his latest stroke, his brother, Danny, told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today

Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte after being hit by vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died in east Charlotte after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person was struck by a vehicle on East Independence Blvd near Frank Bailey Drive. Medic responded to the scene around 8 p.m. The person was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after shooting at Rock Hill park

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting at Confederate Park in Rock Hill Sunday evening, police said. Rock Hill police were called to Piedmont Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim said he was shot by an unknown suspect around 6 p.m. at Confederate Park. He was taken to the hospital by someone he knew, police said.
ROCK HILL, SC
country1037fm.com

American Airlines Bringing Back Nonstop Flights From Charlotte To Paris

After a long break, a transatlantic flight is back on schedule at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for summer 2023. American Airlines is bringing back nonstop flights from Charlotte to Paris. Can we get a oui oui?!. American Airlines revealed in a news release that it will once again offer nonstop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

BUPE.ONLINE is a telehealth platform used to treat addiction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The last time ICGH Treatment Centers stopped by the show, they discussed the quality of care needed to reach treatment goals for people struggling from addiction, specifically people addicted to pain pills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

