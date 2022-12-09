ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, OH

Large fire in Ravenna closes multiple state routes on Thursday night

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocQEN_0jca4nJy00

A large fire in Ravenna has shut down multiple roads for crews to battle the flames, according to the Ravenna Fire Department.

State Route 5 is closed west of SR 523 and east of SR 14.

You can watch a livestream of the scene below:

News 5 livestream event

News 5 is working to learn more details and will update this story as they become available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Where’s the snow? Coming soon

Snow showers early Friday into Saturday. Another winter system early next week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook late next week. Bundle up!. Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week. Stay tuned if we could see a white Christmas. Stay with FOX...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver killed in Bazetta Township pickup truck crash

One person is dead following a pickup truck crash in Bazetta Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Sean Ganzhorn of Aurora, Ohio was killed when his Ford F350 went into a ditch and struck two trees at a curve along State Route 46 at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. State...
AURORA, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported Sunday Morning

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash early Sunday morning. Deputies and emergency personnel responded Sunday morning just past midnight to reports of a crash in Salem Township off River Road Southwest. Upon arrival, it was determined a utility vehicle had rolled...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy