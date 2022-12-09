Large fire in Ravenna closes multiple state routes on Thursday night

A large fire in Ravenna has shut down multiple roads for crews to battle the flames, according to the Ravenna Fire Department.

State Route 5 is closed west of SR 523 and east of SR 14.

You can watch a livestream of the scene below:

News 5 livestream event

News 5 is working to learn more details and will update this story as they become available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.