Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Related
Janet Jackson is coming to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!
Janet Jackson - Together Again - with special guest Ludacris, at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. June 21st, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday. You can win a pair before you can buy them!
q13fox.com
Comedian Jo Koy to receive key to the city of Tacoma
Jo Koy, a local comedian from Tacoma, is being recognized by Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards for a sold out performance at the Tacoma Dome. Additionally, he will receive the key to the city.
KING-5
Maddie White
SEATTLE — What an honor to join the esteemed KING 5 News team in beautiful Seattle, Washington!. Hi! My name is Maddie White and I'm coming to Seattle after two years as an anchor/reporter at FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU). Prior to that, I spent two and a half years in the same role at Idaho News 6 in Boise (KIVI).
myeverettnews.com
Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett
Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
The Suburban Times
Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter
From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights
SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
Gay rights activists gather in support of ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Gay rights activists turned out in support of a Renton bar and its “Drag Queen Story Time” event for kids. The Brewmaster’s Taproom was the victim of what appeared to be a hate crime. Someone fired into the business. So, the owner decided...
Record Number Of Seattle Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Tri-City Herald
Gig Harbor dog, Maverick, dies after he was electrocuted at WA State Fair holiday event
An outdoor holiday activity turned into a tragedy for a Gig Harbor woman. Maverick, the 9-month-old dog of Vyctoria Sanchez, was reportedly electrocuted and died Friday evening while looking at Christmas lights at the Washington State Fair, Q13 reported. Maverick was a service dog in training, according to Q13. “Words...
Woman accuses Nick Carter of raping her on tour bus in 2001
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Nick Carter, the former Backstreet Boys frontman, for allegedly raping her when she was 17 years old and giving her a sexually transmitted infection. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the alleged victim, Shannon "Shay" Ruth, and her attorney,...
New Indian restaurant shares holiday drink recipes, menu preview ahead of grand opening
SEATTLE — Mint Progressive Indian is planning a late December opening in downtown Seattle at 1103 1st Ave. Restaurant owners said the restaurant will build upon the "ever-evolving culinary traditions of Indian cuisine." Menu items will include modern dishes inspired by the culinary techniques and distinct flavors of regions...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022
Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts
Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
roadtirement.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington
The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Washington
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
This Is Washington's Best Pie Shop
If you're craving a slice of pie, Yelp found the best joint in every state to grab one.
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
Comments / 0