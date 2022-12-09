ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KING-5

Maddie White

SEATTLE — What an honor to join the esteemed KING 5 News team in beautiful Seattle, Washington!. Hi! My name is Maddie White and I'm coming to Seattle after two years as an anchor/reporter at FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU). Prior to that, I spent two and a half years in the same role at Idaho News 6 in Boise (KIVI).
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett

Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter

From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44,000 LED lights.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts

Grab it quick, because a new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States. Seattle-Tacoma climbed two spots from its fourth-place ranking in 2021, according to the fifth annual Package Theft in America report by SafeWise – a national home and internet security research organization. The only city worse? San Francisco.
TACOMA, WA
roadtirement.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory in Lynnwood Washington

The Old Spaghetti Factory is often referred to as a “family-friendly chain eatery featuring traditional Italian entrees amid turn-of-the-century decor.” The one in Alderwood Mall in Lynwood, Washington remains true to that description. We dined there with our daughter, son-in-law and grandson tonight. The decor is immediately impressive...
LYNNWOOD, WA

