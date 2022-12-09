ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford

While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries

A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale

In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke

Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Comets Third Period Push Leads Them Past Rochester

The Utica Comets drove into Western New York on Friday night to battle their in-state rivals, the Americans, as the team is amid a three-game road swing away from Utica. Utica would ultimately rely on goalie Nico Daws to make one great save after another, while the team managed to fight back and strike quickly in the final period to skate away with the victory in enemy Rochester by a 5-2 score.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network

Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots

Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

