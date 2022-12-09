Read full article on original website
Country Superstars Hitting Lakeview Syracuse in 2023 for 10th Tour
Another country superstar is coming to Central New York in the new year. The Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2023 “From the Fire Tour," which will kick off on June 30th and continue through November. There are several stops in New York including St Joseph's Health Amphitheater in Syracuse.
whcuradio.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
Rome Man Hit By Vehicle Last Week Has Died From Inuries
A 20-year-old man who was seriously injured after he was struck a vehicle last week has died. Ty'Sean Richardson, of Rome, had been hospitalized for several days after the incident, but died from his injuries on Saturday, Rome Police said on Facebook, asking the community to "Please keep Ty’sean’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Will Deliver 800th Bed During Keeler Xmas Show
This year's Annual Keeler Christmas Extravaganza will host the non-profit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace and during the 6-hour marathon broadcast from the Stanley Theatre, we'll help deliver their 800th bed to a local child. The Keeler holiday show will run from 6am until 12 noon on Friday, December 23...
Black Market Item Found At Utica Estate Sale
In the world of recorded music, there are the albums the artists want you to hear. They record them, master them and then send them to the record labels to determine if they want to promote and sell the work to the end consumer. Everyone gets paid and all is above board.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ Friday? Syracuse lawyer competes on game show, gets Ken Jennings joke
Who won “Jeopardy!” on Friday, Dec. 9? We’ve got your results here, so spoilers follow. Ellen LaBerge, a lawyer from Syracuse, competed on the iconic game show Friday, facing off against returning one-day champion Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Virginia, and Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston. Krishnan won Thursday’s episode, becoming the fourth new “Jeopardy!” champion in as many days after Cris Pannullo’s 21-game winning streak ended Tuesday.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
People in Motion: 69 new hires, promotions, more at CNY businesses, organizations
There’s always a lot happening at Central New York businesses, colleges, nonprofits, factories, municipalities, and other organizations. Many of them want to spread the word about staff changes and accomplishments, so they share it with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, and in turn, we share it with our readers. Fifty...
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
Beloved Pizza Places Goes Up in Flames in CNY, Owner Claims Arson
A beloved pizza place in Central New York went up in flames, leaving employees without a job and an owner without a business just weeks before Christmas. A fire broke out at Mangia Macrina's Wood Fired Pizza in New Hartford and someone may have done it on purpose. "This hurts."...
Comets Third Period Push Leads Them Past Rochester
The Utica Comets drove into Western New York on Friday night to battle their in-state rivals, the Americans, as the team is amid a three-game road swing away from Utica. Utica would ultimately rely on goalie Nico Daws to make one great save after another, while the team managed to fight back and strike quickly in the final period to skate away with the victory in enemy Rochester by a 5-2 score.
cnycentral.com
Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
Sauquoit woman dies of injuries sustained in New Hartford attack
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTF/WFXV/WPNY) – On Sunday, December 11th, the New Harford Police Department reported the woman who was injured in an attack in New Hartford on November 30th has died from her injuries. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30th, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center received reports that a woman, who would […]
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Monmouth
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team is back in action against Monmouth Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The game was pushed back an hour to 8 p.m. to accommodate a watch party inside the Dome as the SU Men’s soccer team plays in the NCAA final.
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
Powerful Lineup Announced for Upstate NY Concert! Want to Go?
One of the biggest concert tours of 2022 featured Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and grossed more than $173 million over 35 shows. The tour was so successful a new version of it is hitting the road in 2023 and coming to New York. On the Stadium...
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
Oneida Mom Captures Christmas with Hilarious Live Elf on a Shelf Shots
Move over Elf on the Shelf. Make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous holiday tradition to a whole new level. Kourey Lilley captures Christmas with hilarious daily real-life Elf on the Shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition several years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson."
