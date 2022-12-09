ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson, Common Continue to Spark Romance Rumors

Jennifer Hudson and Common are sparking even more romance rumors after Common was spotted picking Hudson up from her talk show on Sunday. The pair is starring together in an upcoming movie called Breathe. Jennifer Hudson, Common Rumored to Be Dating. Over the summer, rumors swirled that Hudson and Common...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
ComicBook

Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Movie

Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length movie. Variety reports that the multi-hyphenate will handle a project for Searchlight Pictures. Unfortunately for fans, there aren't many other cast or production details at the moment. One particularly interesting nugget is that the script is being written by Swift herself. That will probably get the legion of her fans into the seats be it on streaming or in theaters. (Let's hope they can actually get tickets to this one!) On the directing resume for Swift are a couple of her music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film. At the 2022 Tribecca Film Festival, she talked to filmmaker Mike Mills about the experience and hinted that she could attempt this kind of project.
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Posting About Her “Inspiring Friendsgiving Dinner” With Tristan Thompson At A Juvenile Detention Camp After People Accused Her of Attempting To Give Him A Redemption Arc

Kardashian fans think that Tristan Thompson’s third “redemption tour” could be underway. In celebration of the holidays, Kim Kardashian shared photographs of herself and Tristan enjoying a Friendsgiving meal with a group of young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. Posting a series of snaps on Instagram and...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy