Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
AOL Corp
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Are Reportedly “Leaning on Each Other” Following Their Recent Breakups
It’s been nearly two weeks since it was revealed that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break” after two years of dating. Now, following news of the split, it’s been reported that Harry has turned to an ex-girlfriend for comfort and support. The ex in question? Kendall Jenner.
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Hudson, Common Continue to Spark Romance Rumors
Jennifer Hudson and Common are sparking even more romance rumors after Common was spotted picking Hudson up from her talk show on Sunday. The pair is starring together in an upcoming movie called Breathe. Jennifer Hudson, Common Rumored to Be Dating. Over the summer, rumors swirled that Hudson and Common...
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
ComicBook
Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Movie
Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length movie. Variety reports that the multi-hyphenate will handle a project for Searchlight Pictures. Unfortunately for fans, there aren't many other cast or production details at the moment. One particularly interesting nugget is that the script is being written by Swift herself. That will probably get the legion of her fans into the seats be it on streaming or in theaters. (Let's hope they can actually get tickets to this one!) On the directing resume for Swift are a couple of her music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film. At the 2022 Tribecca Film Festival, she talked to filmmaker Mike Mills about the experience and hinted that she could attempt this kind of project.
Parents Are Sharing The Hell That Is Trying To Get Their Kids Taylor Swift Tickets
If you were one of the millions trying to snag some tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour earlier this week, and you came up with a big, fat nothing, you are not alone. Parents all over the country sat at their computers for hours, hoping and praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their kids while they were at school.
Prince Harry Is a ‘Man Completely Besotted’ by ‘Breathy’ Meghan Markle, Body Language Expert Says
A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language in the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary series, concluding that Harry is "completely besotted" and Meghan likely "runs the whole show."
Taylor Swift Wins People's Choice Awards
Taylor Swift received three People's Choice Awards Tuesday evening in Santa Monica, while Elizabeth Olsen won for top female movie star and Chris Hemsworth for top male movie star.
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Posting About Her “Inspiring Friendsgiving Dinner” With Tristan Thompson At A Juvenile Detention Camp After People Accused Her of Attempting To Give Him A Redemption Arc
Kardashian fans think that Tristan Thompson’s third “redemption tour” could be underway. In celebration of the holidays, Kim Kardashian shared photographs of herself and Tristan enjoying a Friendsgiving meal with a group of young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. Posting a series of snaps on Instagram and...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not the First Members of the Royal Family to Allow Cameras Inside Their Everyday Lives
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix docuseries is actually not the first time that the royal family shared their lives with the world.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kourtney Kardashian: It Took Me 10 Friggen Months to Bounce Back After IVF Treatments!
It turns out that Travis Barker did all of that wanking for nothing. He and Kourtney Kardashian documented their struggles to conceive. They wanted to expand their family. But Kourt had a particularly hard time attempting IVF. Now, ten months later, she reveals that she has finally begun to recover...
This Woman Passed Her Entire Period At Once, And I Never Knew This Was Even A Possibility
"The fact that I am a nurse in obstetrics and my coworkers and I have never heard of this made me want to share my story with others even more."
