Read full article on original website
Related
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
IGN
Hades II Announced at The Game Awards
It's official: Supergiant Games' Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades II getting a first look at tonight's Game Awards. Further details, like release window and platform availability, were not immediately announced. It will release in early access in 2023. The news was a delightful surprise for the Game Awards...
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
IGN
Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Hideo Kojima teases Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards
What just happened? Hideo Kojima took the stage during The Game Awards last night to talk briefly about his next project. A four-minute-long teaser trailer for Death Stranding 2 (working title) was shown before Kojima and a translator came out for an exchange with Geoff Keighley. The host jumped right in by asking how DS2 would be different from the original.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
IGN
The Game Awards Stage Crasher Arrested After Invading Elden Ring's GOTY Speech
Elden Ring may have taken home the top honor of Game of the Year at The Game Awards tonight, but From Software's spotlight was interrupted by an unexpected Stage Crasher who was promptly arrested. While four members of the Elden Ring development team could be seen on the livestream passing...
IGN
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
Genshin Impact celebrates The Game Awards 2022 with 800 free Primogems, reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham
The popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact didn’t feature too prominently at The Game Awards 2022, but it did win the Players Voice Award after a fierce battle with Sonic Frontiers and contributed a trailer to the show. This trailer ended up revealing a character that fans of the game have been waiting on for two years: the Dendro character Yaoyao.
Xbox's no-show at The Game Awards caps off a disappointing 2022
Microsoft had a few bright spots in 2022, but the drudgery of the Activision-Blizzard deal and lack of AAA games is really starting to bite.
Diablo 4 release date, new trailer, and music shown at The Game Awards
FANS have been eagerly awaiting more information about Diablo 4, but Blizzard has been fairly quiet on the details. A preview build of the game was sent to press recently, but we could only play three of the five classes, and were locked to the starting area. Without a look...
Comments / 0