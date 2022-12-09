Read full article on original website
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
techaiapp.com
Elden Ring Deserved Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022. Here’s Why
Elden Ring — FromSoftware’s epic fantasy role-playing game — was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 earlier today, warding off serious competition from Santa Monica Studio’s action-adventure extravaganza God of War Ragnarök. There were some eye-catching titles like Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the fray for gaming’s top honour this year, but really, it came down to the PlayStation exclusive and, well, Elden Ring. To my delight, the latter won, and deservedly so. The two games, both incredible in their own right, represent the best that modern video games have to offer. But only one of them truly embodies the essence of the medium.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
IGN
Hades II Announced at The Game Awards
It's official: Supergiant Games' Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades II getting a first look at tonight's Game Awards. Further details, like release window and platform availability, were not immediately announced. It will release in early access in 2023. The news was a delightful surprise for the Game Awards...
Engadget
Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET
Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET. Vying...
E3 2023 website gets updated the same day as The Game Awards 2022, as the battle for the best summer showcase gets underway
The popular event will be going head to head with Summer Game Fest in 2023
The 2022 Game Awards Unveiled Plenty of New Games — Here Are Some Highlights
It's that time of the year again: the Game Awards are here to doll out accolades to some of the best games to grace our consoles in 2022 — but more importantly, the award show serves as a way to share some of the exciting titles to come in the new year. Plenty of new and exciting games are announced at this award show, and many others unveil new and exciting details about releases and gameplay details in between the awards.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
The Last of Us Part 1 PC release date announced at The Game Awards
Naughty Dog's finest finally hits PC early next year.
Genshin Impact celebrates The Game Awards 2022 with 800 free Primogems, reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham
The popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact didn’t feature too prominently at The Game Awards 2022, but it did win the Players Voice Award after a fierce battle with Sonic Frontiers and contributed a trailer to the show. This trailer ended up revealing a character that fans of the game have been waiting on for two years: the Dendro character Yaoyao.
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
The Game Awards: all the winners, losers, and that Elden Ring stage invader
What just happened? The Game Awards wrapped up a few hours ago, finishing an event that saw the usual slew of trailers and announcements. As expected, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök were the big winners on the night, with FromSoftware's title taking the coveted Game of the Year award. What did come as a surprise was the now-arrested stage invader, who managed to say a few bizarre words as the Elden Ring devs accepted their prize.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
IGN
UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer
UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
