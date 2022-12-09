Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).

