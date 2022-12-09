ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst

Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
AMHERST, OH
cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive

Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardians’ Josh Bell, freed from the shift, eyeing big things in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Switch-hitter Josh Bell is happy to be in Cleveland. He’s even happier that MLB will ban the infield shift in 2023. It’s one of the main reasons he has an opt-out clause in his two-year $33 million deal with the Guardians that became official Monday. Bell, agent Scott Boras and Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations did a Zoom call with reporters after the deal was completed.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Greater Cleveland Congregations concerned over juvenile bindover numbers

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Congregations held a public hearing to discuss discretionary juvenile bindover. Juvenile bindover is when a person under the age of 18 is transferred from the juvenile system to the adult system. Ben Sperry, with Greater Cleveland Congregations, explained how this affects Cuyahoga County. Sperry...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy