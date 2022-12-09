Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Breathing easier in Cleveland: How tighter standards could change the air quality issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While running for Cleveland City Council Ward 3 seat last year, Ayat Amin spent a lot of time canvassing neighborhoods and talking to residents about environmental issues.
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Bucyrus man is accused of sending threating messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who faced a deluge of threats since the 2020 presidential election. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first...
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst
Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
Eviction looms, as Grace worries about returning to the homeless shelter: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Grace’s mom, Lee, usually can’t wait for her kids to come home from school, but today, she has bad news to break. Her 10-month fight with her landlord culminated with a letter left on her door this morning – a notice of eviction. Month...
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Which Greater Cleveland school districts have the slowest internet?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nearly 50 Greater Cleveland school districts have not met the 1 megabit per second per student goal for internet speed in the classroom, according to data from Connect K-12, joining more than half of school districts in the state for failing to meet internet speeds baselines for schools.
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
Christmas Ale guide 2022 in Greater Cleveland, NE Ohio: 70+ breweries are spicing things up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – So many things say “It’s the holidays!” in Northeast Ohio. Not the least of which is the number of seasonal winter ales that are made, poured and enjoyed at our many craft breweries. The ales – Christmas, holiday, winter warmers, whatever you want...
cleveland.com
St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
Ohio boy, 12, dies trying TikTok challenge, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
Guardians’ Josh Bell, freed from the shift, eyeing big things in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Switch-hitter Josh Bell is happy to be in Cleveland. He’s even happier that MLB will ban the infield shift in 2023. It’s one of the main reasons he has an opt-out clause in his two-year $33 million deal with the Guardians that became official Monday. Bell, agent Scott Boras and Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations did a Zoom call with reporters after the deal was completed.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
The Browns’ 23-10 loss to the Bengals: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Browns were defeated by the Bengals, 23-10, on Sunday. But what do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
spectrumnews1.com
Greater Cleveland Congregations concerned over juvenile bindover numbers
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Congregations held a public hearing to discuss discretionary juvenile bindover. Juvenile bindover is when a person under the age of 18 is transferred from the juvenile system to the adult system. Ben Sperry, with Greater Cleveland Congregations, explained how this affects Cuyahoga County. Sperry...
