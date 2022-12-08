Friday's Time Schedule
|Friday, Dec. 9
|NBA
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.
|NHL
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|WORLD CUP SOCCER
|At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City)
Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m.
|At Lusail, Qatar
Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
|MEN'S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 18 Gonzaga vs. Washington, 9 p.m.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0