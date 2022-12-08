ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
Friday, Dec. 9
NBA

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Education City)

Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m.

At Lusail, Qatar

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

MEN'S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 18 Gonzaga vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

