WSET
Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
WSET
Body of missing person recovered in the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden: Fire Department
GLASGOW, Va. (WSET) — The body of a missing person has been recovered after a multiple-day search, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said. Last Wednesday (Dec. 7), the department along with Virginia Conservation Police were able to recover the body from the area of Cushaw Dam in Snowden. "This...
WSET
Lovingston Christmas Parade entry causing controversy on social media, Fire Dept. responds
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department has apologized to the community following the annual Christmas Parade over the weekend. A participant in the Lovingston Christmas Parade has some questioning the entry process on social media. The parade, which was held in downtown Lovingston on Saturday,...
WSET
LPD investigating after man injured in shooting in 800-block of Florida Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating following a shooting on Monday morning. LPD officers were called to the 800-Block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been...
WSET
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
WSET
A group of Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that they had a great time with the 03038 Girl Scouts this week. "Everyone thinks we love donuts, but we really love Girls Scout cookies," deputies said . Deputies ask that you support the...
WSET
Talk Local to Me: New Podcast Focuses on Area Happenings
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There's a new podcast that focuses on all local events, happenings, and businesses. It's called "Talk Local to Me." Emily went to Grove FM to find out what you can expect to hear if you tune in!
WSET
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
WSET
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 9th, 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Scores for Friday, December 9, 2022 (Check photos for more stats on games!) Westover Christian-Danville 60, Temple Christian 39. Westover Christian-Danville 50, Temple Christian 15. William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at)...
WSET
Liberty women can't keep up with #1 Gamecocks, 88-39
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — No. 1 South Carolina used two of Liberty’s traditional program strengths (rebounding and defense) to defeat the Lady Flames, 88-39, Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks finished with a +16 advantage on the boards and held the Lady Flames to 27.3 percent from the field to help the defending national champions remain undefeated.
WSET
Heritage falls short in Class 3 finals to Phoebus, 48-7
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A tremendous year for the Heritage Pioneers football team ended on a down note in Saturday's Class 3 championship at Liberty University. Phoebus completed a perfect 15-0 season for their second straight state title, defeating the Pioneers, 48-7. Heritage (12-3) kept early momentum with a...
WSET
More of the same to finish the weekend; Winter weather for some by mid-week?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — More of the same for Sunday. Clouds, mist, drizzle, and fog. Highs are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Don't expect much (if really any sunshine) as we go through Sunday afternoon. An isolated area may see a brief sight of sunshine, but that's...
