Charlottesville, VA

Ace of Central Virginia Creates New Welding Program

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is creating a new welding program to help fill a need in the area. But they also offer so many other opportunities to expand your education and find a career you love. Emily found out how you can get started.
Lynchburg Moe's closed for good

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After 14 years of serving the community, the Moe's Southwest Grill on Wards Road is closing. They posted a sign on the door that said "Closing effective Monday, Dec. 12. Moe's is permanently closing this location." There's no word on why they're shutting down.
A group of Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Girl Scouts toured the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that they had a great time with the 03038 Girl Scouts this week. "Everyone thinks we love donuts, but we really love Girls Scout cookies," deputies said . Deputies ask that you support the...
Traffic alert: Mobile lane closures in Augusta County: VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — There will be periodic mobile lane closures in Augusta County starting December 13, VDOT said. These periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221, VDOT also said.
#ABC13FCP Basketball scores for December 9th, 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Scores for Friday, December 9, 2022 (Check photos for more stats on games!) Westover Christian-Danville 60, Temple Christian 39. Westover Christian-Danville 50, Temple Christian 15. William Fleming 49, Albemarle 27. Missing your score? Have your coach or AD contact the 13Sports department at sports (at)...
Liberty women can't keep up with #1 Gamecocks, 88-39

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — No. 1 South Carolina used two of Liberty’s traditional program strengths (rebounding and defense) to defeat the Lady Flames, 88-39, Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks finished with a +16 advantage on the boards and held the Lady Flames to 27.3 percent from the field to help the defending national champions remain undefeated.
Heritage falls short in Class 3 finals to Phoebus, 48-7

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A tremendous year for the Heritage Pioneers football team ended on a down note in Saturday's Class 3 championship at Liberty University. Phoebus completed a perfect 15-0 season for their second straight state title, defeating the Pioneers, 48-7. Heritage (12-3) kept early momentum with a...
