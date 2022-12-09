Roseville, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Roseville.
The West Campus High School soccer team will have a game with West Park High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.
West Campus High School
West Park High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The River Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Roseville High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.
River Valley High School
Roseville High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0