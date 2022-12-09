ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Roseville.

The West Campus High School soccer team will have a game with West Park High School on December 09, 2022, 17:00:00.

West Campus High School
West Park High School
December 09, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The River Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Roseville High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00.

River Valley High School
Roseville High School
December 09, 2022
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

