Flint, MI

abc12.com

Retired eye doctor pleads guilty in Saginaw area hate crimes case

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired optometrist admitting he placed a noose in a Saginaw couple's car, and made racist, threatening phone calls to Starbucks stores across the state. In April, we told you that Ken Pilon was federally charged, accused of leaving nooses around the Saginaw area and making...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint man pleads no contest to killing, dismembering his father

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man pleaded no contest last week in the gruesome murder and dismemberment of his father two years ago. Court records show Aron Reeves II pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a body for the murder of his father, Aron Reeves, in March of 2020.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation

SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint police investigating critical shooting

FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Community builds ramp for teen recovering from shooting

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It was a team effort to make life a little easier for a 15-year-old girl as she recovers from a gunshot wound to the head. The accidental shooting in October paralyzed half of her body, making everyday things like getting into her home a huge obstacle.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Shooting victim critically injured in Flint early Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Flint that left an unidentified victim in critical condition early Friday. According to information sent from the Flint Police Department on Monday, officers responded to Hurley Medical Center around 1:15 a.m. to investigate a shooting victim who was dropped off at the hospital.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Tuscola County teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mayville elementary school teacher has resigned after parents contacted police about possible inappropriate behavior. Mayville Community Schools Superintendent Barry Markwart confirmed on Monday that the unidentified teacher resigned last week. He was the Mayville Elementary School physical education teacher. Multiple parents filed complaints about...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police searching for shooting suspect, victim in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Police responded to Hurley Medical Center for a shooting about 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in critical condition, police said.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Buena Vista shooting leaves one teen wounded, another facing two felonies

BUENA VISTA TWP, MI — A Saginaw County teen is facing two felonies after allegedly shooting a fellow teen in Buena Vista Township. At 9:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, police responded to a shooting outside a residence in the 800 block of South 26th Street. They arrived to find a 19-year-old male who had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, said Buena Vista Township Police Detective Alexis Frierson.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward for information to solve the homicide of an 18-year-old killed in 2007. On Monday, December 10, 2007, Virgil “Storm” Alexander was shot in the 200 block of West Home Avenue in Flint. Investigators...
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Former Vassar police officer accepts plea deal in GHOST sting-related case

A pretrial hearing in Genesee County Court on Monday, December 5, revealed that a former part-time Vassar Police officer caught this past March during a Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (or GHOST) investigation struck a plea deal with prosecutors. 45-year-old Todd Barraco, also a former assistant principal in the Vassar...
VASSAR, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors want old Rite Aid gone. Land Bank says it's not that easy

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People living in a east side Flint neighborhood are asking why an abandoned pharmacy in their community is still standing. ABC12 reported Saturday night about the body of Charles Markley, which was found by police inside the building. But neighbors claim it's long been a hotspot for thieves and fires. With these problems, they wonder why the building hasn't seen a wrecking crew.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County sheriff's third Christmas Spectacular a big success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office joined forces with a team of volunteers to deliver holiday cheer throughout the area. "We give gifts to people who aren't expecting it. It's true unity in action," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Two hundred care packages filled with toys,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

