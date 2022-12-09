ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Deputy in California slayings killed self with service gun

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy who police say traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm, authorities said Saturday. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove across the country and on...
RIVERSIDE, CA
crossroadstoday.com

Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As of Monday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy