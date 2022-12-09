Read full article on original website
Related
Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays
WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
Lace Up Your Shoes, Boise’s YMCA Christmas Run Returns to In-Person Event
After two years of going virtual, the YMCA Christmas Run is happening in person in 2022!. Maybe 2022 was the year you made a goal of being more active and just started running or walking. You may have never thought about being part of a road race before. With that in mind, it's our pleasure to introduce you to the YMCA Christmas Run, which is part road race and part costume contest. The 39-year-old tradition is the perfect way to end the year for both running newbies and seasoned vets.
Sacopee Valley Recreational Center Ice Rink Ice Skates on Loan for Free!
Jim and Jay have the ice rink by Sacopee Valley Elementary School ready for water, as soon at the temperature drops!. Meanwhile, skates will be available for free, on loan for the entire season, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at the Redman's Building on Enfield Street in Porter. Enfield is located off School Street. Drive to Vulcan Electric, take the hard right and you'll see Redman's, a white building, ahead on the left. Skates no longer in use may be dropped off that same day.
Comments / 0