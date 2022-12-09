Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
2 men arrested in Dayton for allegedly ‘skimming’ gas pumps
It is alleged Garcia and Ochoa then stole credit card information via the skimmers and used that information to purchase gift cards at area stores.
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Have you seen him? Man accused of breaking into, stealing from Wright Company Factory site in Dayton
DAYTON — Authorities are asking for help identifying a man accused of breaking into and stealing from the Wright Company Factory site in Dayton. In a social media post, the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park shared pictures of a man they said broke into the historical site on Dec. 6 around 6 a.m.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man accused of punching baby while attacking woman
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after being accused of punching a 6-month-old while attacking a woman. According to court documents, 27-year-old William Stiver was fighting a woman who was holding the baby. Police say he punched the child in the head and bit the woman's face.
Police seek information on Women’s Center vandalism incident
The sheriff's office said that though this incident occurred in June, detectives are still working to identify the suspect.
WLWT 5
Feds: Two men accused of installing credit card skimmers at Loveland gas stations
Two Cuban nationals have been arrested for allegedly placing skimmers on gas pumps in Loveland, Ohio in an attempt to steal credit card data. Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested by police officers on Thursday in Dayton. Their case was unsealed in federal court Monday.
Man arrested during Huber Heights neighborhood check
Dyson has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon which is a Felony 1, he is not allowed to possess a firearm, according to Huber Heights Police.
Two arrested for placing credit card skimmers on Loveland gas pumps
Two people were arrested after they were caught placing credit card skimming devices on gas pumps in Loveland and using the stolen data to purchase gift cards throughout the Tri-State area.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an aggravated robbery on Short Vine in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an aggravated armed robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Questions still surround case of Nyteshia Lattimore, son Nylo as suspect returns to court
CINCINNATI — On Dec. 12, 2020, a deadly mystery began unraveling along the banks of the Ohio River. That's when a security guard found a bag with the body of Nyteisha Lattimore inside. Police said Lattimore had been stabbed to death several days before by Desean Brown, who also...
1017thepoint.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
Fox 19
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Colerain Avenue in Mt. Airy. A car has struck a wall, unspecified injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID theft suspect
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Police said the woman pictured is suspected of stealing numerous bottles of alcohol from a local store. Information about what time the theft took place or the value of the items taken...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway
DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
Fox 19
2 juveniles charged after breaking in, vandalizing Lawrenceburg Speedway
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Two juveniles were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that there were thousands of dollars in damages. The track appeared to be driven on with a few of the...
Comments / 5