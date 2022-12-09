ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati man accused of punching baby while attacking woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after being accused of punching a 6-month-old while attacking a woman. According to court documents, 27-year-old William Stiver was fighting a woman who was holding the baby. Police say he punched the child in the head and bit the woman's face.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an aggravated robbery on Short Vine in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an aggravated armed robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The search continued Monday morning for whoever shot and killed a Richmond woman early Saturday morning. That’s when police were sent to a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street. There, they found 42-year-old Brandy Fox dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators have not said whether or not they believe the shooting is the result of a domestic incident or released any information about a potential suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WHIO Dayton

Man dead following crash in Dayton; investigation underway

DAYTON — A man is dead following a crash in Dayton Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. According to the spokesperson, a passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the...
DAYTON, OH

