D'iberville, MS

WLOX

Last minute holiday shopping reminders

Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hold seminar to help answer questions on cannabis industry. Medical Marijuana companies from across the country as well as locally came together to help answer any questions from their patients. Ryan Bradley on the difficulties facing Mississippi oyster fishermen. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer

JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey

It’s a gloomy Sunday with all of this fog! We’re also going to see scattered showers this morning and into the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible along with some rumbles of thunder. We’re going to be mild and muggy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A strong cold front will bring more showers and storms by midweek, and it's going to turn cooler soon. Here's the latest forecast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 12/09/22

LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey. Leslie Rojas is live from Long Beach as some of the first Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners make their way down Hwy 90. Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. It’s a gloomy Sunday...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast

We picked up some rain today in South Mississippi, and we could still see some light, lingering showers. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s. We will see some patchy dense fog in the overnight and early morning hours. Most of the rain will exit by tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the low 60s. More cloud cover is expected on Monday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tuesday will be similar with some cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 70s. A strong cold front will approach us late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are likely, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe. If the front slows down, we will see more showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70.
TAYLOR, MS
WLOX

Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast

Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM today. As the temperatures warm, the fog will mix out and dissipate over most of South Mississippi. Some coastal fog could still stick around, even through the afternoon hours. Once the sunsets, the temperatures will drop, and the fog will ascend upon South Mississippi once again. Today and Saturday will remain warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s, and a weak front may bring a few isolated showers. Sunday, we have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
KILN, MS
breezynews.com

Severe Weather Threat Expanded

While the threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night continues to focus on southwest Mississippi– this part of central Mississippi is back under a higher risk of severe storms. The National Weather Service has put Attala, Leake and western Neshoba County under a Level 2 “slight” risk. There’s a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing through Wednesday evening in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brproud.com

La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants

PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

