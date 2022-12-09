We picked up some rain today in South Mississippi, and we could still see some light, lingering showers. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s. We will see some patchy dense fog in the overnight and early morning hours. Most of the rain will exit by tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the low 60s. More cloud cover is expected on Monday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tuesday will be similar with some cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 70s. A strong cold front will approach us late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are likely, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe. If the front slows down, we will see more showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70.

TAYLOR, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO