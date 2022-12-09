Read full article on original website
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Last minute holiday shopping reminders
Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance hold seminar to help answer questions on cannabis industry. Medical Marijuana companies from across the country as well as locally came together to help answer any questions from their patients. Ryan Bradley on the difficulties facing Mississippi oyster fishermen. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM...
Two-day living Nativity display brings people from all over Mississippi to Byram
BYRAM, Miss. — People from all over Mississippi flocked to Byram for a living Nativity put on by Lakeshore Church. This was the 9th year for the event that spanned two days. The production was put on hold for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According...
Mississippi man donates life’s research about one of South’s largest slave markets, U.S. Colored Troops
It took more than a few seconds for Ser Seshs Ab Heter-CM Boxley to sign his name, officially deeding his life’s work and research pertaining to Forks of the Road and U.S. Colored Troops to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Friday. This was not out of...
Mother of slain teen to witness execution of convicted killer
JACKSON, Miss. — The mother of a teenager who was killed in Mississippi 22 years ago is set to witness the execution of the man who took the girl's life. Leesa Gray was stranded with a flat tire on a night in June 2000 when Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. pulled the 16-year-old into his van, raped and killed her.
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
Many of you don't change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you'll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Locals ring for Salvation Army's Red Kettlethon with large fundraising goal. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 12/09/22
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey. Leslie Rojas is live from Long Beach as some of the first Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners make their way down Hwy 90. Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. It’s a gloomy Sunday...
Mississippi man turns $20 into pile of cash with lottery win
A Mississippi man checked off “Turn $20 into $50,000” on his holiday checklist last week when he purchased a scratch-off game from the Mississippi Lottery. The man identified as Ben P. of Oxford won with a $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from the Oxford Junction store on Highway 7.
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in D’Iberville CLEAR after closing exits
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The I-10 crash that closed two exits Friday morning is now clear. D’Iberville Police say first responders are worked the crash, which happened near the off-ramp to I-110 North and South. Exits 46B and 46C were closed, but 46A remained open. Want more WLOX...
Man, teen on probation after attack at MS catfish farm
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A Tunica County businessman and a former employee were placed on probation Wednesday after an attack at a catfish farm was caught on camera. The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4. Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, […]
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
We picked up some rain today in South Mississippi, and we could still see some light, lingering showers. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s. We will see some patchy dense fog in the overnight and early morning hours. Most of the rain will exit by tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the low 60s. More cloud cover is expected on Monday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 70s. Tuesday will be similar with some cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 70s. A strong cold front will approach us late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms are likely, and a few of these storms could be strong to severe. If the front slows down, we will see more showers and storms throughout the day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70.
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Severe Weather Threat Expanded
While the threat for severe weather including tornadoes beginning Tuesday night continues to focus on southwest Mississippi– this part of central Mississippi is back under a higher risk of severe storms. The National Weather Service has put Attala, Leake and western Neshoba County under a Level 2 “slight” risk. There’s a Level 3 “enhanced” risk in the southwestern corner of the state including the Natchez area. NWS says the storms could begin moving into Mississippi Tuesday evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight continuing through Wednesday evening in eastern Mississippi. Heavy rain is expected with the possibility of flooding.
La. sheriff: Mississippi man wanted for failure to appear warrants
PASS CHRISTIAN, Ms. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Mississippi man who is wanted for charges he acquired back in January of this year. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Raymond Garner is wanted on two failure-to-appear warrants that are related to attempted murder. If anyone knows Garner’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (985)-345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-(800)-554-5245, or make a tip online.
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
