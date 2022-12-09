ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Deported veterans bill in Washington gets pushback from Arkansas Congressmen

By Samantha Boyd
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bill in Washington is looking to create a clearer path to citizenship for noncitizen veterans.

The Veteran Service Recognition Act passed on the House floor earlier this week, with pushback from congressmen in Arkansas concerned about the criminal threat it could bring to the U.S.

House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it

The bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to create guidelines to look more closely at noncitizens who are veterans and consider service records during deportation proceedings while allowing these veterans to stay in the U.S. in the meantime.

The legislation text notes the DHS would be authorized to reverse previous deportations for noncitizen veterans, allowing them to come back to the country unless they have been convicted of an aggravated felony or have received five driving-while-intoxicated convictions in the past 25 years.

Veterans from all across Arkansas gathered at the MacArthur Museum of Military History

The four Arkansas congressmen were among more than 200 in the House who voted against it.

The opposition to the bill was a surprise to some Arkansans, like veteran and State Senator Jim Hendren, who spoke out on Twitter about the bill.

“This should be a bipartisan vote, it should not be something controversial,” he said. “To not allow a court- before they deport someone- to even consider the fact that they may have spent years away from their family defending our country’s freedom, to me is… to be honest with you… pretty weak.”

Spokespeople for the Arkansas congressmen told FOX 16 News they were concerned about the serious criminals this leaves out. One spokesperson added that Republicans proposed several amendments to ensure that dangerous criminals did not receive an adjustment of immigration status under this bill, but many of those amendments were rejected.

Here are the 39 House Republicans who backed the same-sex marriage bill

Three of the four congressmen opposing the legislation provided statements:

This bill opens up the doorway to citizenship for those who have committed major crimes like explosives trafficking, DUI, firearms trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, domestic violence, international child abduction, perjury, and obstruction of justice. Those who come here legally and honorably serve in the armed forces deserve a path to becoming American citizens, which they currently have. However, we must have common sense guardrails in place to prevent those who have committed violent crimes from obtaining citizenship.

-Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

Unfortunately, Democrats masked flawed legislation as a pro-veteran bill. Their title conveniently leaves out the loopholes that would provide amnesty for violent criminals. Exploiting those who have served for political points is wrong. I’ve been forthright in my support of comprehensive reforms to fully revamp our immigration policies and secure our border.

-Rep. Steve Womack (AR-03)

Under current law, a non-citizen veteran who is convicted of a serious crime is generally ineligible for citizenship. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would create a loophole where DHS could allow these folks to become citizens. I have serious concerns that there are myriad violent crimes and serious felonies that could be pardoned by DHS including physical assault, fentanyl trafficking, robbery, etc. For that reason, I could not support this bill.

-Rep. Bruce Westerman (AR-04)

Congressman French Hill was reached out to for comment, but no response was received.

Arkansas lawmakers deride Biden’s ‘soul of the nation’ speech as divisive

The bill is now headed to the Senate floor for a vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

FOX 16 News

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Longtime Republican Congressman Dies

Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’

Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Conversation U.S.

Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 16 News

