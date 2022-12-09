During The Game Awards, Activision pulled back the curtain on a brand-new title starring Crash Bandicoot. A 4-v-4 team-based online game, Crash Team Rumble features a cast of beloved characters from the series. The game is set to release in 2023, and it's being developed by Toys for Bob, the team responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Different characters will have their own distinct powers and abilities, and players will be tasked with getting Wumpa fruit to a specified drop-off zone while also defending their own drop zone. In a press release, Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan talked up the new Crash game.

4 DAYS AGO