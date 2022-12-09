Read full article on original website
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
dexerto.com
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
New Crash Bandicoot Game Revealed
During The Game Awards, Activision pulled back the curtain on a brand-new title starring Crash Bandicoot. A 4-v-4 team-based online game, Crash Team Rumble features a cast of beloved characters from the series. The game is set to release in 2023, and it's being developed by Toys for Bob, the team responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Different characters will have their own distinct powers and abilities, and players will be tasked with getting Wumpa fruit to a specified drop-off zone while also defending their own drop zone. In a press release, Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan talked up the new Crash game.
FromSoftware returns to mechs with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon in 2023
After years of dark fantasy culminating in Elden Ring, FromSoftware revisits a classic
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
CNET
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Reveals March 17 Release Date
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, got a March 17, 2023, release date during Thursday's Game Awards, along with a new trailer giving us our first look at gameplay. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It'll once again star surviving...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Life is Strange studio announces action RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
It releases on Steam in 2023.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
IGN
GigaBash - Official Godzilla DLC Trailer
Gigabash has released the Godzilla DLC bringing four iconic Kaiju to the city-crushing brawler game. Gigan, Destoroyah, Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla have arrived to the fight. The Gigabash Godzilla DLC is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Area Zero is located deep within the Great Crater of Paldea and is accessible after finishing the three main story questlines: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. It's recommended that your team is around levels 52-66 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Area Zero.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Horizon Forbidden West gets Burning Shores DLC in 2023
Horizon Forbidden West expansion is officially on the way
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
IGN
Dead Space: Rewriting and Improving the Story of a Horror Classic - IGN First
The original Dead Space is a video games classic, and a horror story fondly remembered by many. The tale of one engineer fighting to survive within the gloomy, corpse-filled corridors of a dead mining ship left a lasting impression, and so when it came to the remake developer EA Motive has been careful in how it approached the narrative.
IGN
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Have Apparently Been Rated for PS4 and Switch
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has already launched on Steam and mobile devices, but it looks like the collection may be on its way to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. On Reddit, u/cefaluu shared screenshots from the ESRB's website highlighting listings for Final Fantasy one through six that add...
