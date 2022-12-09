Read full article on original website
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Announced, Four Characters Revealed
Capcom has finally confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2 following a ton of rumors and even a leak through the PlayStation Store. Announced at The Game Awards 2022, a new trailer showed off some minigames from its single-player World Tour mode, as well as four characters: the brand new Manon, Marisa, and JP, and the returning Dee Jay.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
The Game Awards 2022: all the news, announcements, and trailers
The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley’s annual awards show that doubles as a major news event, promises brand-new game reveals and world premiere trailers when the 2022 edition streams live on Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream The Game Awards 2022 if you’re tuning in live.
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift contains one of the six Lindwyrms you need to complete the Favor, The Lost Lindwyrms, but the journey to its location in The Applecore is quite a lengthy one because it's at the Northern end of the titular mine. That means you have to backtrack all the way back through the mine from Sverd Sands to the South. Buckle up!
Straylight - Official Announcement Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Straylight is a sci-fi adventure that will have players racing through 24 handcrafted levels as fast as your and your grappling hooks will take you. You aim at points of interest in each level to keep you momentum going as you rocket towards them. It's all about speed, and you can even race ghosts of your friends or other players. Straylight will be released on January 31, 2023.
Dead Space: Rewriting and Improving the Story of a Horror Classic - IGN First
The original Dead Space is a video games classic, and a horror story fondly remembered by many. The tale of one engineer fighting to survive within the gloomy, corpse-filled corridors of a dead mining ship left a lasting impression, and so when it came to the remake developer EA Motive has been careful in how it approached the narrative.
Genshin Impact celebrates The Game Awards 2022 with 800 free Primogems, reveals Yaoyao and Alhaitham
The popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact didn’t feature too prominently at The Game Awards 2022, but it did win the Players Voice Award after a fierce battle with Sonic Frontiers and contributed a trailer to the show. This trailer ended up revealing a character that fans of the game have been waiting on for two years: the Dendro character Yaoyao.
The Esports Awards 2022: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
The annual Esports Awards show is back again, live in Las Vegas for 2022 this year. The live show kicks off tomorrow with a star-studded line-up of presenters and attendees celebrating the industry. For a full list of the award categories, you can check out the Esports Awards website for additional info.
Max the Student
Pokemon: Skuntank (Lv. 36), Grafaiai (Lv. 36) Located northwest of the Team Star Poison base on a mountain.
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Mirror Herb - Scarlet and Violet
Mirror Herb is a new item introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a special kind of item that will help teach your Pokemon egg moves. Mirror Herb can actually be bought in a store, but only one type of store. Mirror Herb can only be found in a Delibird Presents in Cascarrafa. It will cost you 30,000 dollars.
