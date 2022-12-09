Read full article on original website
NME
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
IGN
WoW Upcoming Patch Details Dec 13
It is only natural that with the new Dragonflight Expansion to World of Warcraft and the addition of the Dracthyr Evoker race/class combination, some balance changes are right around the corner. World of Warcraft's newest patch, releasing on December 13, 2022, promises some major class tuning, most notably an overall...
IGN
Armored Core 6 Won't Be a Soulslike - IGN Daily Fix
In today’s daily fix we cover the exclusive interview we got with the FromSoftware devs about whether Armored Core 6 will be more soulsborne this time around. With the critical and commercial success of Elden Ring, and the continued popularity of soulsborne titles, it woudn't be surprising if Hidetaka Miyazaki and Co. went that route for the new Armored Core. However, FromSoftware is sticking to that series' roots and empahsizing aggressive third-person action over the punishing methodical gameplay of Dark Souls and Elden Ring. Phil Spencer is continuing his defense of Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, this time commenting on Sony's continued block of the deal. And we have a new best-selling title of 2022: Modern Warfare 2 has officially outsold Elden Ring in North America.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Announced, Four Characters Revealed
Capcom has finally confirmed that Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2 following a ton of rumors and even a leak through the PlayStation Store. Announced at The Game Awards 2022, a new trailer showed off some minigames from its single-player World Tour mode, as well as four characters: the brand new Manon, Marisa, and JP, and the returning Dee Jay.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
The Verge
Amazon’s next game is an anime MMO called Blue Protocol
The next major release from Amazon Games is an anime-style online title called Blue Protocol. Developed by Bandai Namco, the game is slated to launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC in the second half of 2023 — and you can check out the debut trailer above, which debuted at The Game Awards.
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Diablo 4: Here's What Comes in Each Edition
Fans have been waiting a long time for a new installment, and it’s almost here. Diablo IV is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on June 6. It’s available to preorder now at a number of retailers (see it on Amazon). Read on for all the details you need to know about Preordering Diablo 4.
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
TechRadar
After 10 years, FromSoftware finally reveals long-awaited sci-fi sequel
Before Elden Ring, before Sekiro, before Bloodborne, before Dark Souls, even before Demon's Souls, developer FromSoftware was known for a different series entirely: Armored Core. If you've not heard of it, it may be because it's been ten years since the last game was released. After a long, long, long...
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
IGN
Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Have Apparently Been Rated for PS4 and Switch
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has already launched on Steam and mobile devices, but it looks like the collection may be on its way to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. On Reddit, u/cefaluu shared screenshots from the ESRB's website highlighting listings for Final Fantasy one through six that add...
IGN
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer. This story is developing... The Lords of the Fallen was revealed earlier...
IGN
FromSoftware Reveals Armored Core 6 at The Game Awards
After a lengthy hiatus and many rumors, Armored Core is back. FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon during today's Game Awards presentation with a brief trailer today, confirming that it will be out sometime in 2023. The CG trailer shows just what you expect: giant robots wheeling around...
IGN
The Best Action Game of 2022: Nominees
Whether you're a fan of pizza-gobbling mutant turtles or the pistol-wielding witch on the Switch, 2022 was a breakout year for action games. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Bayonetta 3 showed these much loved icons are still at the top of their game, while Sifu's brutal learning curve made it all the more satisfying when everything clicked. Cult of the Lamb is as adorable as it is unsettling and don't be fooled by Vampire Survivor's simplistic looks, because underneath the pixel art is a roguelike that'll keep you hooked.
IGN
The Plains - Yggdrasil Rift 2
This Yggdrasil Rift houses one of the six Lindwyrms you need to collect to complete the Side Quest (Favor), The Lost Lindwyrms, and it's found in the arena where you fight the dragon known as The Crimson Dread. To get to this area in the North-Western region of The Plains it must be nighttime (unless you’ve been here before and can thus access the Mystic Gateway).
IGN
The Forge - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift is in the battle area where you fought the Drekki, however, it doesn’t appear until after you begin the Forging Destiny main quest. This not only makes the rift appear but also allows you to get back to The Forge after you initially passed through during your first visit.
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
IGN
Rhea Island - Tower Five
For the fifth tower, you'll want to climb out of the crater and head northeast of the fourth tower. There are some platforms you can use to escape the crater to the east of tower 4, so utilize that to free yourself.
hypebeast.com
Atari Is Bringing Jeff Minter's 'Akka Arrh' Arcade Game Back
Atari has just released the official trailer for Akka Arrh, a modern remake of legendary game developer Jeff Minter’s unreleased 1982 arcade game. The original project was scrapped before its release due to feedback from game testers, who claimed the game was too hard to play. The new Akka Arrh, which will be executed by Minter’s software house, LLamasoft, will be honoring the prototype with its creative vision in a brand-new psychedelic wave-shooter game. Like the original, the remake will span 50 levels of pure arcade bliss in Jeff Minter’s signature humor and synthwave-esque aesthetics. Additionally, the game will also provide adjustability for light-sensitive players to tone down or disable the intensity of its trippy visuals.
