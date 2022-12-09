Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
techeblog.com
Complete History of Super Mario Kart Reveals Why Nintendo Actually Made the Game for the SNES
There was one specific reason why Nintendo developed Super Mario Kart for the Super Famicom / NES in the early 90s, and it was because they wanted a 2-player racing game for their new flagship console. Hideki Konno realized that there were already too many Formula 1 games, so they turned to go-kart racing, and the rest is history.
game-news24.com
Super Mario Bros. Movie Happy Meal toys leak reveals that Luma is next to Rosalina?
Two leaked McDonalds flyers have released a series of Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the Super Mario Bros. There are already two trailers for Super Mario Bros., but there will be many secrets that we do not know or hear. The footage we saw has been full of Easter...
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
ComicBook
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Revealed
The Super Mario Bros. Movie got a new clip from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment this week during The Game Awards to give Super Mario fans one of their best looks yet at Chris Pratt as Mario as well as other characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. This new reveal follows the first teaser trailer that was released back in October and full trailers that followed it soon afterwards. The film itself is scheduled to be released on April 7th, so we should expect plenty more teases like this one during the leadup to that release.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
IGN
The Esports Awards 2022: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
The annual Esports Awards show is back again, live in Las Vegas for 2022 this year. The live show kicks off tomorrow with a star-studded line-up of presenters and attendees celebrating the industry. For a full list of the award categories, you can check out the Esports Awards website for additional info.
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
IGN
Adult Swim Yule Log Review
On Sunday, Dec. 11, Adult Swim debuted a surprise feature-length horror movie called Adult Swim Yule Log. It is now available to stream on HBO Max. From writer and director Casper Kelly — the madman behind viral short “Too Many Cooks” and Mandy’s Cheddar Goblin — comes Adult Swim Yule Log. It is, as presumed, anything but your standard recording of a flickering fire on loop. In “Too Many Cooks” fashion, the traditional holiday video becomes an absurd flavor of Christmas Horror on a shoestring budget. Think along the lines of ThanksKilling, specifically the out-of-bounds ThanksKilling 3, in terms of how Kelly turns a flaming log into a Christmas Horror antagonist. Adult Swim’s first fright flick is in the vein of schlocky ‘80s midnighters, where chaos trumps coherency. Maybe burn this hallucinogenic strain after you already have the munchies?
TechRadar
Ken Levine's Judas trailer just dropped and it's looking like the best of BioShock
A new game by the team behind BioShock, entitled Judas, has been announced at The Game Awards with a trailer that shows off some of project lead Ken Levine's masterful worldbuilding and some familiar elements to long-time fans. It's the first game in development from Ghost Story Games, which was...
techeblog.com
First Tekken 8 Gameplay and Story Trailer Released, Focuses On ‘Fist Meets Fate’
Set for release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X, and Steam platforms, this all-new Tekken 8 trailer gives us a first look at gameplay as well as the ‘Fist Meets Fate’ storyline. This game continues the long saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines and their devastating father-and-son grudge matches.
IGN
WoW Upcoming Patch Details Dec 13
It is only natural that with the new Dragonflight Expansion to World of Warcraft and the addition of the Dracthyr Evoker race/class combination, some balance changes are right around the corner. World of Warcraft's newest patch, releasing on December 13, 2022, promises some major class tuning, most notably an overall...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Area Zero is located deep within the Great Crater of Paldea and is accessible after finishing the three main story questlines: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. It's recommended that your team is around levels 52-66 while navigating this area. This section of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide contains all available Pokemon to catch, items to find, and trainers to battle while exploring Area Zero.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IGN
Where to Watch Elf Online in 2022
One of the most revered Christmas movies of the past two decades, Elf stars Will Ferrell as a human raised among elves who ventures from the North Pole to New York City on a quest to reconnect with his birth father – only to discover his dad is on Santa's naughty list. It's one of the first feature films directed by Jon Favreau, who's gone on to helm major Disney projects like Iron Man, The Lion King, and The Mandalorian.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
Death Stranding 2 Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Hideo Kojima revealed a trailer for the upcoming sequel to Death Stranding during The Game Awards 2022.
