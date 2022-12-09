ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Link hoops it up at Ozark Mtn. Shootout

By Dan Lucy
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The tenth annual Ozark Mountain Shootout continued Thursday night at Glendale.

The Link Academy Lions out of Branson taking on Mansfield Legacy out of Texas.

And the Lions with the ally-oop to Corey Chest, Link down four.

Then another oop attempt, but Tyler Mckinley can’t dunk it, but he can finish and it’s tied at 11.

Later, the three pointer is off, the board is stripped but Chest is there to grab the loose ball and slam it home, 17-16 Link.

Then the nice ally-oop pass to B.J. Davis for the tomahawk dunk, 26-25 Link.

And the Link Lions win 66-58.

KOLR10 News

