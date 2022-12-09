ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Ohio State Murders’ Broadway Review: Audra McDonald As A Woman Stalked By The Past

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDHvw_0jca0Yt700

Many decades after her brilliant and unsettling plays became seen Off Broadway , at regional theaters or, sometimes, not at all, the great playwright Adrienne Kennedy is making her Broadway debut tonight when her 1992 work Ohio State Murders opens as the inaugural production at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.

In a recent interview with The New York Times , the acclaimed 91-year-old Kennedy was blunt about why Broadway took so long: “It’s because I’m a Black woman,” she said, and one need look no further than Broadway’s other criminally late embrace – of Alice Childress and her wonderful 1955 play Trouble In Mind , which finally received an exceptional Broadway staging last year – to recognize the truth of the statement.

So the decision to bring Adrienne Kennedy to Broadway – or, perhaps more accurately, to bring Broadway to Adrienne Kennedy – is worthy of praise before so much as a single syllable is uttered on stage. Adrienne Kennedy is on Broadway.

For the occasion, the producers behind the show have assembled an amazing team of creative talent, from director Kenny Leon, one of the best directors working on Broadway right now – see his Topdog/Underdog for the slamdunk proof – to star Audra McDonald , whose talents on both the musical and non-musical stage are among Broadway’s most cherished.

Unfortunately, like nervous parents giving their kids a bit more attention than they might need, Ohio State Murders in a production that’s sometimes just much for its own good, portentous when it needn’t be, with a here-and-there vibe of being overcooked when pared-down simplicity might be called for.

The story itself needs no help grabbing our attention: A fictional tale set on the segregated campus of Ohio State University in the late 1940s-early 1950s – Kennedy attended the school then, and her use of detail, from campus geography, the dorm-life racism, the day-in-day-out bias and outright hate experienced by students of color – turns Ohio State Murders into something of a time machine, a portal back to a life and era made vivid by a writer’s words.

McDonald plays writer Suzanne Alexander, who, in the early 1990s, returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker discussing the violent imagery in her fiction. In the lecture-within-the-play, Alexander recounts her experience as a student at Ohio State decades before, memories that encompass youthful hope and intellectual curiosity as well as early encounters with racism and loneliness.

The tale turns darker, much darker, when young Suzanne becomes pregnant by a white professor, and later when the horrific incidents that give the play its title arrive to devastating impact, both on Alexander and on those of us hearing her story.

Despite the larger implications of Suzanne’s story – the murders and the long public silence that followed them can be traced directly to racism and bigotry on levels both personal and institutional – the story is a delicate one, its telling perhaps best undertaken in an intimate atmosphere and with as little melodrama and foreshadowing as the teller can muster.

And here is where Ohio State Murders underwhelms. McDonald, far and away one of Broadway’s greatest performers, brings such considerable emotional weight – and expectation – to the stage that Ohio State Murders feels loaded with portent from the get-go. The set, designed by the always inspired Beowulf Boritt, is dominated by bookcases hanging, tilted, in mid-air and planted like toppled gravestones on the ground, while Allen Lee Hughes’s lighting design literalizes the shadows of memory into a gothic and gloomy visual statement.

McDonald has a power that goes a long way in supplying the gut punches required, despite a performance – and a production – that leans heavily on the ominous and steers the audience to assumptions and predictions that would better be developed as surprises. In supporting roles, Bryce Pinkham ( A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder ) is sufficiently creepy as the unhinged professor, and both Abigail Stephenson (as Suzanne’s college roommate) and Lizan Mitchell (in several roles) impress in their limited times on stage (as does Mister Fitzgerald as two of Suzanne’s very different suitors).

Unlike previous stagings of the play, Off Broadway and elsewhere, the Broadway production features McDonald as both the younger and older versions of Suzanne, and here the actor is a marvel, conveying a student’s excitement with a heady new world that she’ll soon learn doesn’t want her, and as an accomplished author whose success can’t outrun her grief. It’s in the portrayal of those contrasts that McDonald finds something close to perfection in a flawed production.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Quentin Oliver Lee Dies: Broadway Actor, Opera Singer Was 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, a New York stage and opera performer who most recently appeared earlier this year in the acclaimed, award-winning Off Broadway production of Heather Christian’s Oratorio for Living Things, died yesterday of colon cancer. He was 34. “Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning,” his wife Angie announced on Lee’s Instagram page. “It was the most beautiful moment of my life. I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” Lee’s Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Some Like It Hot’ Review: Broadway Sizzles With A Musical Scorcher

Next to the jukebox musical, the Broadway genre getting and usually deserving the least amount of respect is that woebegon Frankenstein that starts life on the big screen only to have its parts jumbled and reassembled for the stage. The failure-to-success ratio of such attempts should keep any sane stage director as far from a movie house as humanly possible. We’re all fortunate that Casey Nicholaw has ignored any such warnings, and has instead assembled a glorious new Some Like It Hot, a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything to love about classic American musical theater, Golden Age Hollywood and Broadway talent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Georgia Holt Dies: Mother Of Cher, Actress, Model And Singer Was 96

Georgia Holt, best known as Cher’s mother but an actress, model, and singer in her own right, has died. Cher confirmed the death on social media. Holt was 96 and no details on her death were given, although it was previously revealed she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year. Cher said she had been “very careful” to avoid exposing her elderly mother to any potential illnesses during the pandemic. “We have a little bubble that we’ve had all this time,” she said. “We wear masks, and there’s not very many of us. It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant....
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Body Dumped In The Bronx Identified As ‘Green Book’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.

Deadline has confirmed that the NYPD has identified a body found dumped outside a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory Monday as Frank Vallelonga Jr., a sometime actor most notable for his role in 2018’s Green Book. He was 60. In Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book, Vallelonga Jr. portrayed a relative of Viggo Mortensen’s bouncer character Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Vallelonga Jr. was the real-life son of the bouncer portrayed in the film, who also was an actor best known for playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos. (Vallelonga Sr. died in 2013). According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
Deadline

Patti LaBelle Show Stopped By Bomb Threat, Theater Evacuated, Show Postponed

A bomb threat halted a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee Saturday night, with the confused singer hustled off-stage by security in the middle of talking to the audience. The Riverside Theater incident was captured on social media (see below). Two men rushed on stage and grabbed LaBelle, who initially was shocked and exclaimed, “Hold up. Wait!” The audience at first laughed at the incident, thinking it was part of the show. But when the backing musicians also abandoned the stage, that attitude changed to confusion. The house lights came up and the crowd then exited in an orderly fashion. Authorities evacuated everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Deadline

Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards unveiled its nominations Monday. Winners will be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.The HFPA-backed Globes’ 10 best picture nominees across its Drama and Comedy/Musical Comedy categories are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fablemans, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick (Drama) and Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle of Sadness (Comedy/Musical). Related Story Golden Globes Return To NBC Still Tainted By Tinseltown's Distrust Of HFPA Related Story Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Related...
Deadline

‘Killing Eve‘ Star Jodie Comer Wins Top Acting Prize At Evening Standard Theatre Awards For London Stage Debut ‘Prima Facie’

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) won the best actress prize at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards for her West End debut performance playing a criminal barrister specialising in defending rapists — who is then sexually assaulted herself. Comer won critical and public acclaim for the solo role in Prima Facie, which is written by Suzie Miller and directed by Justin Martin. James Bierman’s Empire Street Productions will launch the courtroom drama at Broadway’s Golden Theatre from April 11, 2023. Stephen Graham (The Irishman), like Comer a Liverpudlian, presented Comer with the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress, named in honor of the...
ALABAMA STATE
Deadline

James Gunn Says “Superman Is A Huge Priority” & Debunks Rumors Of Where He Stands With Henry Cavill

DC Studios co-head James Gunn is back on Twitter replying to fans and this time he is talking about Superman. The tweets come after news broke that Patty Jenkin’s version of Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward and that Henry Cavill’s reprisal of the Man of Steel might not be happening. Gunn tweeted the poster of Superman celebrating the premiere “44 years ago” of the 1978 film that starred Christopher Reeve in the titular role. This opened up the forum for comic book fans to ask Gunn about the future of Superman as he works with co-head Peter Safran in...
CBS New York

"Some Like It Hot" to open on Broadway Sunday

NEW YORK - Opening night for "Some Like It Hot" is Sunday. The big, splashy musical is based on the classic MGM film. The material gets an update to give it lots of tap dancing and extra heart. The new musical taps into the notion that something jazzy, funny, and sophisticated is just what we need. It's based on the MGM movie starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe. The musicals' creators knew the source material from 1959 needed updating because times have changed."I think people are going to be very happily surprised with what we've done with it," said Christian Borle, who...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Reveal Secrets of Learning to Sing Like Country’s Royal Couple in ‘George & Tammy’

It’s all about the nose. That is the secret to singing classic country music, or at least getting to the heart of the style of singing brought back to life in “George & Tammy,” according to the actors who inhabit the title roles, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Variety caught up with the actors as they made the rounds recently to discuss playing George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the six-episode limited series, which premieres Sunday night on both Showtime and Paramount+. (It’ll be a Showtime exclusive for the following episodes.) They discussed how they worked with vocal coaches and music...
Deadline

Golden Globe Nominations More Diverse Overall Than 2022, But Films With Black Themes Overlooked

In the wake of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity controversy, and their pursuit to increase representation, this year’s selection of diverse TV and film nominees in acting, songwriting, film score, directing and writing is actually up over last year’s: 30 to 26. However, numbers don’t always tell the whole story as the town yearns for the industry to make strides in recognizing creatives whose projects are often ignored or overlooked by award org voting bodies. This year the HFPA failed to nominate any Black films with strong themes in the Best Picture category, despite the strong lineup which included Disney/Marvel’s...
Deadline

‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Uses Never-Before-Heard Audio Tapes To Reveal Complicated Man Behind Affable Public Persona

If they’re good, music documentaries can serve as a time machine — an immersive experience that transports the viewer back to the magic of another era, where the soundtrack envelops you, and an artist who has left this mortal coil returns for 90 minutes or so to validate their superstar status — a mic drop straight from the heavens. If the films are very good, they leave even hardcore fans learning a thing or two about their beloved icons. And if the films are very, very good, they completely upend public perception and, by extension, rewrite an artist’s legacy in...
ARKANSAS STATE
Deadline

Stuart Margolin Dies: ‘The Rockford Files’ Two-Time Emmy Winner Was 82

Stuart Margolin, who won back-to-back Emmys for his recurring role as Evelyn “Angel” Martin in The Rockford Files and racked up more than 120 career screen credits, died today, his stepson Max Martini said on social media. He was 82. In an Instagram post (see it below), Bosch: Legacy regular Martini wrote: “A profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold.” He did not provide a cause of death or other details. Margolin won Emmys in 1979 and 1980 for the respective fifth and sixth seasons of NBC’s The Rockford...
Deadline

Tom Hanks Talks Working With A Cat & His Son Truman In ‘A Man Called Otto’ – Contenders LA3C

Following in the footsteps of a massively successful novel, and then the Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish blockbuster A Man Called Ove, Tom Hanks stars in the English-language remake, A Man Called Otto. It was reinvented to take place in Pittsburgh but still features a central character who is about cranky as they come — a lonely widower who basically wants to end it all but who, with the help of a group of memorable neighbors and one colorful cat named Schmagel, finds hope and heart and a reason for living. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage Hanks of course plays that...
Deadline

‘Thirteen Lives’ Director Ron Howard & Star Joel Edgerton On The Commitment To Cultural Authenticity And Painting An Intimate Portrait Of This Harrowing Journey — Contenders LA3C

Thirteen Lives tells the true story of the attempt to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach who are trapped in a system of flooding underground caves in Thailand. This isn’t the first time that this story has been told, having been the subject of several documentaries previously, but director Ron Howard saw this film as an opportunity to paint a more intimate portrait of such a harrowing mission. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, Howard and Joel Edgerton, who plays cave diver Richard Harris, spoke about the delicacy of the story and the importance of cultural authenticity during production...
Deadline

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne & Director Tobias Lindholm On Bringing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer To Life – Contenders LA3C

“I had never heard of this guy, and I would be the kind of person who would know about the most prolific serial killer in the U.S.,” The Good Nurse director Tobias Lindholm said of the real-life Charles Cullen, played by Eddie Redmayne in the Netflix film.   “I realized this was not a story about necessarily a serial killer but about a whole system allowing him to continue to do what he was doing, and then I knew we had a story that would throw us back to the great ’70s thrillers that I love,” Lindholm added about Cullen and the for-profit American medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

147K+
Followers
40K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy