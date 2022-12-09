Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Redevelopment Authority Closes 100th Loan Under its One-Stop Shop
The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) closed its 100th loan since the creation of its new one-stop shop for public financing. ECRDA said the 100th loan went to an Erie-based small business owner. Over the past two years, the ECRDA has closed 100 loans ranging in size from $10,000 to $1,000,000.
erienewsnow.com
Public Listening Session on Broadband Coming to Venango County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hosting several public listening sessions throughout the commonwealth this week. One will be held at the Venango County Training Center on Dec. 14 at 10:00am:. Venango County Training Center. 737 Elk Street. (corner of Elk & 8th) Franklin, PA 16323.
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
erienewsnow.com
City of Meadville Fire Department Awarded $8,383 Grant from the Dennis Leary Foundation
The City of Meadville Fire Department was recently awarded a $8,383 grant from the Dennis Leary Foundation for new bail out kits. The Fire Department said the kits will allow firefighting crews to remove themselves from harm if a ladder is unable to be placed for their escape from a structure.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
chautauquatoday.com
County Officials Warn About Deadly Fentanyl, Remind Public of Local Resources
As communities across the nation continue to experience high rates of drug overdose and overdose fatalities, Chautauqua County officials are alerting the community of the dangers of illicit drug use while also reminding the public of the multiple local resources available to address this ongoing public health crisis. County Executive...
Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie
Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
allegheny.edu
Three Distinguished Leaders with Ties to Allegheny College Appointed to Administrative and Transition Advisory Committee Posts by Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro
Three distinguished leaders with ties to Allegheny College — Larry Hailsham, Jr., Mark Campbell, and James H. Mullen, Jr. — have been appointed to key administrative and transition advisory committee posts by Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Larry Hailsham, Jr., Allegheny Class of 2015, has been appointed as executive...
venangoextra.com
Food distribution scheduled in Franklin
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The pantry is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 1145 Buffalo St. Food is distributed on the fourth Saturday of each month. The pantry serves people who live...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May
A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
Erie’s first Underground Railroad station to get historical marker
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Erie intersection soon will sport a historical marker. The marker will be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of Parade and East 12th streets. It’s the location of Erie’s first Underground Railroad station. The “Ford Station” of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836. It was the only Erie […]
tourcounsel.com
Visit Millcreek Mall Complex in Erie, Pennsylvania
Some of its main stores are Boscov's department store and more of a hundred fashion stores highlighting Chico's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Carter's and H&M baby clothing store. There are also good options to go for lunch or dinner like Outback or Red Lobster. It also has the Round 1 bowling alley and a trampoline park. In its surroundings there are dozens of other shops and restaurants as well as some hotels.
erienewsnow.com
Blind Tiger Spirit Free Cocktails Gives Consumers a Choice: Giving You the Business
If you are looking for a holiday cocktail and want to cater to those who like spirits and those who drink non alcoholic selections, a growing Erie business has some choices for you. And the drinks come with some very catchy names. Spirit free cocktails, that's right, the Erie Pennsylvania...
Gun found by TSA at Erie International Airport
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer recently found a handgun and ammunition in carry-on at Erie International Airport. The gun was a .380 caliber and was packed with a magazine loaded with seven bullets. The discovery was made on Friday, Dec. 9. An X-ray machine detected the gun that was being carried […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence
PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo Seeks DVD Donations to Help Entertain Animals During Winter Months
During the winter season there are no guests at the Erie Zoo, so how do the zoo animals stay entertained?. According to a Facebook post, the Orangutans, Spider Monkeys, Golden Lion Tamarins, and many other species get to watch an array of movies. The Zoo said the moves are enriching...
explore venango
Police Asking Public for Help in Locating Stolen ATV
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV from a property in Oil City. According to Oil City Police, a 2004 Polaris Trailblazer 250 ATV was stolen from the 10 block of Siverly Avenue, Oil City sometime between November and the beginning of December.
