ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Redevelopment Authority Closes 100th Loan Under its One-Stop Shop

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) closed its 100th loan since the creation of its new one-stop shop for public financing. ECRDA said the 100th loan went to an Erie-based small business owner. Over the past two years, the ECRDA has closed 100 loans ranging in size from $10,000 to $1,000,000.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Public Listening Session on Broadband Coming to Venango County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hosting several public listening sessions throughout the commonwealth this week. One will be held at the Venango County Training Center on Dec. 14 at 10:00am:. Venango County Training Center. 737 Elk Street. (corner of Elk & 8th) Franklin, PA 16323.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie

Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
allegheny.edu

Three Distinguished Leaders with Ties to Allegheny College Appointed to Administrative and Transition Advisory Committee Posts by Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro

Three distinguished leaders with ties to Allegheny College — Larry Hailsham, Jr., Mark Campbell, and James H. Mullen, Jr. — have been appointed to key administrative and transition advisory committee posts by Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Larry Hailsham, Jr., Allegheny Class of 2015, has been appointed as executive...
MEADVILLE, PA
venangoextra.com

Food distribution scheduled in Franklin

The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The pantry is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 1145 Buffalo St. Food is distributed on the fourth Saturday of each month. The pantry serves people who live...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie’s first Underground Railroad station to get historical marker

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another Erie intersection soon will sport a historical marker. The marker will be placed at the northeast corner of the intersection of Parade and East 12th streets. It’s the location of Erie’s first Underground Railroad station. The “Ford Station” of Erie began in 1811 and continued until 1836. It was the only Erie […]
ERIE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Visit Millcreek Mall Complex in Erie, Pennsylvania

Some of its main stores are Boscov's department store and more of a hundred fashion stores highlighting Chico's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Carter's and H&M baby clothing store. There are also good options to go for lunch or dinner like Outback or Red Lobster. It also has the Round 1 bowling alley and a trampoline park. In its surroundings there are dozens of other shops and restaurants as well as some hotels.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gun found by TSA at Erie International Airport

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer recently found a handgun and ammunition in carry-on at Erie International Airport. The gun was a .380 caliber and was packed with a magazine loaded with seven bullets. The discovery was made on Friday, Dec. 9. An X-ray machine detected the gun that was being carried […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Firearms, Chainsaw from County Line Road Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of firearms and a chainsaw from a residence in Pinegrove Township that occurred last month. According to a report by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 12, the incident occurred near County Line Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, sometime between 8:00 a.m. on November 12 and 11:00 p.m. on November 18.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Asking Public for Help in Locating Stolen ATV

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating the theft of an ATV from a property in Oil City. According to Oil City Police, a 2004 Polaris Trailblazer 250 ATV was stolen from the 10 block of Siverly Avenue, Oil City sometime between November and the beginning of December.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy