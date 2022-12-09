ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 13

Teresa Sharpe
2d ago

I hope that they have a lot of good years left outside of prison. They each need a couple of million for all the lost years. Law enforcement that do things like this to innocent people need to pay the price for it. If any are still living they should be in jail.

Reply
5
Brenda Brooks
3d ago

This picture of Josh Storey should haunt every investigator as to the power in their hands. And to be reminded of the power of standing before a living God one day.

Reply
6
Carl White
2d ago

There needs to be a chance for anyone that has been railroaded by the law enforcement, that has taken away there life's dream to just save there name.

Reply
2
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 injured in shooting during cellphone sale in Bankhead, police say

ATLANTA - Three people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta police say the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW at Fox Street. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Floyd County Man Charged with Murder

A 20-year-old man is in jail on murder and other charges following a shooting Saturday night. Rome Police have charged Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. of Rome with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault, according to Floyd County Jail records. Dennis, a former defensive lineman for the Rome High Wolves, remained in jail Sunday with no bond set. The victim’s name has not been released.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New arrests in deadly Buckhead stabbing, Atlantic station double homicide

Atlanta police update homicide of 77-year-old Buckhead mother, homicide of 2 children at Atlantic station. Atlanta police are expected to hold a press conference at 7 p.m. on two violent cases that have shaken up the city: the recent Paces West Terrace stabbing of a 77-year-old mother after a car robbery, and the gang-related shooting that claimed the lived two children, 12 and 15, near Atlantic Station just after Thanksgiving.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Smyrna patient who left medical facility found in Kentucky

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna spent Sunday searching for a patient who went missing from Ridgeview Institute, a local medical facility. Later in the evening, officials announced Kellie McDowell was found in Kentucky with her mother. It is not clear why Kellie left or how the 17-year-old was able...
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in

Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Deadly crash kills 1 on I-75 in Marietta, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police Department are investigating a fatal crash on I-75 in Marietta that killed one man early Sunday morning. Just before 3 a.m., crash investigators said that 52-year-old James Appleton of Marietta was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger and subsequently lost control of his vehicle before veering across all lanes and crashing head on into the center median wall, authorities said.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Son says finding 77-year-old mom stabbed to death after car robbery ‘will be with me forever’

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Officers went to a home in the Paces West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. and found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles with "multiple lacerations." Investigators believe the murder suspects were caught in the midst of a crime when they killed Bowles.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy