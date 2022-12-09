ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Many Abilene homes and businesses lose gas services, help is on the way

By Shelly Womack
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPuS7_0jcZzln300

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Many homes and businesses in Abilene have lost gas services due to a temporary system outage. Atmos Energy crews are working to restore this service to the affected area.

If you are experiencing an outage, contact Atmos Energy at (888) 286-6700 and a technician will come out to restore gas services back to normal. A resident of the house or representative of a business who is 18-years-old or older must be at the house/building for services to be performed. If someone is not present at the time a technician comes out, they will leave a note with instructions.

View VFD moves into new station, thanks public

For more information, go to Atmos Energy’s website . Atmos Energy wants to remind customers that this service is not a substitute for safety inspections. If you smell gas, leave the area and immediately call 911 and Atmos Energy’s emergency number at (866) 322-8667.

No evacuations have been made and city officials and fire departments have been notified. Atmos Energy employees are reaching out to customers in the affected area and want to thank them for their patience and cooperation.

