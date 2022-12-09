Read full article on original website
WLUC
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
WLUC
Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents. It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.
WLUC
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
WLUC
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
WLUC
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
WLUC
Now is the right time to refresh your skincare routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of peppermint candy is on the decline as more Americans are opting for chocolate and fruity candies in their stockings at Christmas. Upper Michigan Today looks at a new poll from candystore.com that takes a look at the U.S.’s favorite Christmas candy. Plus......
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.
WLUC
Swanson’s Big Red Barn owners highlight the giving season with annual Christmas event
NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - For years, the Swanson family has been giving back to the community with their Big Red Barn Christmas event at their property in Niagara, WI. On Saturday, sounds of families talking and laughing could be heard all around the Swanson property. General admission for this event...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
WLUC
Marinette County Sheriff reflects on 38 years of service ahead of retirement
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new sheriff will take over in Marinette County Jan. 2. Jerry Sauve has served in the position for the last 12 years; he is now retiring. “I’ve got several grandchildren now. I really look forward to spending more time with them,” Sauve said.
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
WLUC
Marinette Police: Deadly Dec. 1 shooting was justified
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A deadly shooting at Marinette apartment earlier this month was justified, police said Saturday. According to the Marinette Police Department, officers responded on Dec. 1 to the Trolley Station Terrace Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette for a report of a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was found in the hallway of the apartment building with gunshot wounds and a knife in her hand with blood on it.
WLUC
12-9-22: Friday Night Fever: Men's and Women's college basketball, HS Boy's and Girls' basketball, and HS Hockey
NMU's Dylan Kuehl dunks after a pass from Brian Parzych. High School Hockey from around the U.P. and HS Basketball Scores. NMU's Jake Witt declares for NFL Draft; All-State HS Football; HS Basketball. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:32 AM UTC. Former NMU football Player Jake witt talks about his...
