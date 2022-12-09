MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A deadly shooting at Marinette apartment earlier this month was justified, police said Saturday. According to the Marinette Police Department, officers responded on Dec. 1 to the Trolley Station Terrace Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette for a report of a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was found in the hallway of the apartment building with gunshot wounds and a knife in her hand with blood on it.

MARINETTE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO