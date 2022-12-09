Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
hypebeast.com
Grayscale Hues Cover This Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Colorway
And its running-turned-lifestyle Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette has returned to the spotlight in a brand new colorway that zeroes in on a grayscale arrangement. This fresh makeup is the latest to surface on our radar as the model was recently unveiled in a “Photon Dust” palette with metallic Swooshes.
hypebeast.com
Release Info for the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Collection
Collaborative projects continue to remain a strong point for its business, and in 2022, the brand further built contributed to its legacy alongside Stüssy with multiple projects. After banding together to produce Air Force 1 Mid capsule Air Max 2015 capsules, the two are set to close out 2022 with a.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand To Open First Milan Flagship Store
‘s Jordan Brand is opening its first official Milan flagship store later this month. This marks the first dedicated retail flagship store in Milan for the collaborative brand with NBA All-Star Michael Jordan. Business of Fashion has reported that up until now, Jordan Brand products including sneakers, tracksuits and backpack...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ and Nike Celebrate Human Uniqueness With a Fresh Apparel Collection
Virgil Abloh‘s legacy continues to live on through the various product launches that his luxury streetwear label Off-White™ crafts alongside its longstanding partner. . To put a bow on their successful 2022 run, the duo has prepared a brand new apparel collection to coincide with the debut of the Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma sneaker.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
hypebeast.com
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
eBay and Nike Teams Up to Re-Issue a Pair of Rare Dunks With a Playful ‘Cut Up’ Silhouette
Sneaker enthusiasts have long turned to eBay for the latest and greatest in kicks. With the Nike SB Dunk silhouette’s 20th anniversary just around the corner, Nike has teamed up with the reselling platform, along with the Bodecker Foundation, to re-issue the coveted “eBay Dunk” with a modern makeover. Twenty years ago, one pair of Nike SB Dunks, in the eBay logo’s colorway, fetched a whopping $30,000 at auction. The pair were then cut into pieces to ensure the value of the original and the proceeds were put towards building new skate parks throughout the Portland, Ore. area. The mysterious winning bidder...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Receives a "Year of the Rabbit" Colorway
With 2023 just around the corner, Nike and Jordan Brand are continuing to add to their lineup of “Year of the Rabbit” releases. Now set to mark the Lunar New Year is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year of the Rabbit.”. Limited to just 5,000 pairs,...
Meet the Young Shoe Brand Making Chelsea Boots as Light and Comfortable as Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Rakoh is a footwear brand built around comfort. But it was the experience of discomfort—in particular, the business casual shoes that are de rigueur at Harvard Business School—that inspired founder and CEO Raphael Kohlberg to create something better. “I kept thinking, ‘My feet are killing me’,” Kohlberg recalls of his student days. “And I looked very hard and I could not find a pair of shoes that I thought were stylish, appropriate and comfortable.” Kohlberg had begun pursuing his MBA in...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Zoom Vaporfly Next% 2 Receives a Grinch-Like "Ekiden" Colorway
Arriving to celebrate the upcoming annual Ekiden long-distance running spectacles in Japan is a special-edition take on the. ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2. Optimized for high-mileage races, the pairs were first introduced early last year with updated performance-enhancing features. Weighing in at a median of 6.9 ounces, the latest Nike “Ekiden”...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Warped Swoosh"
As a brand that is always striving to mix things up, Jordan Brand has a history of bringing interesting and playful edges to its mainline silhouettes. This has been seen often with its Dunk Low sneaker, and now, the footwear giant is doing more of the same with its Air Jordan 1 Mid as its presents its all-new “Warped Swoosh” iteration.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"
While it still has to get through its slated batch of retro releases in the month of December, Jordan Brand is already brewing up excitement for its fans by giving us a sneak peek at its early 2023 lineup. One of the offerings that will be brought to the fore is Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined,” and after surfacing by way of early imagery, we’ve not got a look at what they’re going to look like on foot.
Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder Of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, To Create One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory And Brainwave Technology
Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
hypebeast.com
New Balance Numeric Recruits Decorated Skater Andrew Reynolds
Illustrious skateboarder and entrepreneur Andrew Reynolds has officially joined the global professional skateboarding team, New Balance Numeric. From Lakeland, Florida, Reynolds first garnered attention in the skating world for his talked-about tricks in amateur skateboarding competitions across the Southern state in the early 1990s. Upon gaining notoriety in the sport, he was personally recruited by Tony Hawk to join his newly-established imprint, Birdhouse Skateboards, and subsequently moved to California to pursue skating full-time.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft "Photon Dust"
Jordan Brand already has its eyes set on rolling out a bevy of inline heat next year, and one iteration that’s starting to generate excitement is the Air Jordan 4 SE Craft “Photon Dust.” This modernized take on the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic first started to circulate around the Web in November, but now we’ve finally got a look at the pair’s official imagery courtesy of Nike.
Essence
Fear Of God Adidas Partnership Is In The Works
The two brands will be coming together again in the first 2023 quarter. It was announced way back in 2020 that designer Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear Of God was going to be in partnership with the German athletic brand Adidas. The only thing to come of that announcement was an exhibition in Shanghai called INNERSECT of yellow hooded sweatshirts earlier this year. Most recently, Adidas dropped a collection that had a very similar aesthetic to Fear Of God’s brand voice, color pallet, and overall design. Lorenzo cleared up any confusion among some streetwear enthusiasts and fans of both brands. He went on to say that the recent “Remember The Why” collection by Adidas was “not involved or connected.”
