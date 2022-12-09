Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award

ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night.

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.

Bowers, the nation’s FWAA Freshman of the Year last season and a first-team All-SEC pick, leads the Bulldogs with 52 catches for 726 yards this season and six touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a finalist for the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, has utilized Bowers in several capacities.

