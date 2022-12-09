ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brock Bowers makes more Georgia football history, wins Mackey Award

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24deRN_0jcZynf800

ATHENS — Brock Bowers became the first Georgia player in history to be named the John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end on Thursday night.

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Iowa’s Sam LaPorta were the other two finalists, and an ESPN expert had predicted the Fighting Irish player would win the award.

Bowers, the nation’s FWAA Freshman of the Year last season and a first-team All-SEC pick, leads the Bulldogs with 52 catches for 726 yards this season and six touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, a finalist for the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, has utilized Bowers in several capacities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
96K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy