Montana State

Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
BOZEMAN, MT
Is it Legal to Have Neon Lights on Cars in Montana?

The other night I was leaving Metra Park and noticed something out of the corner of my eye. A Toyota Corolla had light up rims on one wheel of their car... Just one. It was enough for me to take my eye off the road, and stare at it. And that’s why it’s dangerous kids. It also looks real silly only having one wheel light up, especially on a Corolla. But that’s beside the point.
MONTANA STATE
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?

If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
MONTANA STATE
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers

Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
MONTANA STATE
A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons

There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Soldiers May Soon Be Exempt from COVID Vax Mandate

Montana soldiers serving in the US military may soon be exempt from the nonsensical COVID vaccine mandate. The Biden Administration has been forcing the shot on soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel and threatening to kick them out of the service if they don't comply. US House Republican...
MONTANA STATE
Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters

Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
MONTANA STATE
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?

If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
MONTANA STATE
Are You Listening to Montana’s Highest Streaming Spotify Artist?

Not to get all "Generation X-ey" on you, but there really are more ways to discover music now than ever before. I grew up listening to the radio (and being at the mercy of repetitive playlists generated by corporate programming consultants). Of course, I also had a cassette collection... followed by an even more impressive CD library a few years later, finally migrating to MP3s. Good times.
MONTANA STATE
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?

Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
MONTANA STATE
