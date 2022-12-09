Read full article on original website
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Is it Legal to Have Neon Lights on Cars in Montana?
The other night I was leaving Metra Park and noticed something out of the corner of my eye. A Toyota Corolla had light up rims on one wheel of their car... Just one. It was enough for me to take my eye off the road, and stare at it. And that’s why it’s dangerous kids. It also looks real silly only having one wheel light up, especially on a Corolla. But that’s beside the point.
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
Important Montana Legislative Redistricting Meeting Saturday
There's a big meeting coming up Saturday for legislative redistricting here in Montana. The public has the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed maps both in person at the capitol, and online via Zoom. We spoke with one of the Republican appointees on Montana's Districting and Apportionment Commission, Dan...
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
A New Novella Set in Montana Tackles Important Life Lessons
There have been plenty of written stories that are set in the Treasure State, because the setting of Montana is usually met with praise for beautiful descriptions of the land and the citizens. A new book written by someone who you wouldn't expect brings on other important issues, such as independence, in a short coming of age story. Here's everything we know so far before reading People Mover by John David Card.
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
Montana Soldiers May Soon Be Exempt from COVID Vax Mandate
Montana soldiers serving in the US military may soon be exempt from the nonsensical COVID vaccine mandate. The Biden Administration has been forcing the shot on soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel and threatening to kick them out of the service if they don't comply. US House Republican...
Did Anyone From Montana Die During the Attack on Pearl Harbor?
December 7th 1941 is a day we will never forget. As we remember that dark day 81 years ago, let's find out exactly how many brave Montana servicemen fought back against the Japanese attack on that day and didn't live to tell the tale. Montana has one of the highest...
Best Life Hack for De-Icing Your Windshield in Montana Winters
Defrosting a windshield in Montana can be a challenging task. And it’s especially tough during the winter months when temperatures can drop well below freezing. We all want to see family and friends and may have to drive long distances to see them for the holidays. But icy windshields can be very dangerous and has lead to many deaths in the state of Montana.
Great ‘Made in Montana’ gifts you can give for presents this year
I have lived in Montana for over two decades now, and in that time, I have learned one thing. Montanans are proud of being Montanans- VERY proud. It is not a uniquely Montanan thing to be proud of where you are from (looking at you Texas), but to outsiders, Montanan's fanatical love of their state might even seem borderline crazy.
This Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Montana? Seriously?
If you love Christmas music, then this is certainly your time of year. It seems like every store you walk into across Gallatin County greets you with a familiar holiday tune. Personally, I love Christmas music and look forward to it all year long. Playing Christmas music while putting up the tree and decorations is a family tradition in our house.
Are You Listening to Montana’s Highest Streaming Spotify Artist?
Not to get all "Generation X-ey" on you, but there really are more ways to discover music now than ever before. I grew up listening to the radio (and being at the mercy of repetitive playlists generated by corporate programming consultants). Of course, I also had a cassette collection... followed by an even more impressive CD library a few years later, finally migrating to MP3s. Good times.
I Got Severely Injured By This Montana Food…
It happens to me more often than I’d care to admit. Whether it’s choking on a grape, a chicken bone slices my gums (I know gross), or pizza burning my hand- It happens to everyone. I finally tried a Montana Pastie. You know, the piping hot dough filled...
Montana is a Top 5 State for this Career, According to Google
We get emails from various PR sources on a daily basis. Many of the press releases cite internet search data to determine trends or profiles, broken down by state. Most are somewhat interesting, but I frequently take them with a grain of salt. It's not that I don't trust the...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
269 Accidents on Montana highways in the last 24 hours
Mother nature had a nice tour of Montana over the past 24 hours, dropping a significant amount of snow from the Idaho border to the Dakotas. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the entirety of Montana marched across the state, wreaking havoc on travel. From midnight December 1...
Are You Allowed to Take Home an Arrowhead You Found in Montana?
Native American artifacts are absolutely amazing, because their resourcefulness allowed them to make literally anything out of what they had. Arrowheads are one of those artifacts, made usually of stone, they were extremely deadly and used for purposes of hunting and for war. Tons of arrowheads exist today, and many of them can be found on the ground in Big Sky Country. But, if you find one, you may not want to pick it up and take it with you out of there.
