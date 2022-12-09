ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

10-foot great white shark pinged off Destin coast

By Kimber Collins
 4 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Great White Shark surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Destin shore Wednesday morning.

Andromache, a 341-pound sub-adult female breached the water sending location information to the OCEARCH tracking site. The tag came up at 9:03 on Dec. 7 14.2 miles offshore.

OCEARCH lists a second breach on Thrusday Dec. 8 at 7:17 am but was not able to get the location from the ping.

A “Ping” happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data. A Z-Ping is a ping with no location data.

Andromache, Expedition Massachusetts 2020 (Credit OCEARCH)

Andromache was tagged on Aug. 9, 2020, during the OCEARCH Expedition Massachusetts. More information about OCEARCH and the tracking website can be found online.

Previous pings show her traveling north from the Florida keys in mid-Nov. before entering the West Florida Escarpment waters off the western coast. Before Destin, Andromache pinged on Dec. 1 much further off the coast of Panama City Beach.

She was named by our partner, luxury Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin , after the Greek character Andromache, who is a symbol of maternity, strength and courage.

OCEARCH
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

