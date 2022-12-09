PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The following is a report provided by Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte:. At the County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting yesterday (8 Dec 2022), they authorized me to begin advertising an increase to the starting wages for jail staff. This is ahead of the completion of the 2023 budget. This is an effort to recruit and retain jail staff. The new wage is $17.00 an hour, along with retirement and health benefits. It is hoped that this increase may prevent or shorten a possible suspension in jail operations.

