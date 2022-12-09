Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils survive less-than-Sterling effort to remain tied for first in Western Big 6
QUINCY — Andy Douglas let his ears be his guide. “If we can come out the first few possessions and our communication is great, it’s probably going to be a good night defensively,” the Quincy High School boys basketball coach said. “Tonight, it wasn’t. We didn’t talk.”
Quincy, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
muddyrivernews.com
Local births for Nov. 19-Dec. 2, 2022
A boy was born to Andrew Adams and Keely Murphy of Kahoka, Mo., at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 19. A girl was born to Dillion J. Welte and Ashlynn N. Steward at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 1. A boy was born to Blake and Julie Harper of Quincy at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 1.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Pay raises for two WIU employee groups; juvenile arrested for threats
One of the groups represents nearly 90 building service employees at Western Illinois University. Their 2% pay hike is retroactive to July 1. The other agreement covers close to 70 clerical workers. They will receive a raise of one-dollar an hour, also retroactive to July 1. In both cases, the...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96
QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
khqa.com
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022
Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
muddyrivernews.com
Don’t throw my Taser, bro: Hannibal man arrested following scuffle
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested following a search and a scuffle where the suspect grabbed a Taser away from an officer. On Saturday, Tyler Hudson, 27, was arrested following a Hannibal Police investigation into an assault which occurred on Friday around 3:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club for a report of a disturbance and assisted a victim who had sustained injuries. Hudson had left the scene and was found a few blocks away around 2800 St. Mary’s, where an officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Hudson in a vehicle.
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
wlds.com
Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight
The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown. According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Fire and smoke were showing near the...
kjfmradio.com
Update on suspended operations at Pike County Jail
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The following is a report provided by Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte:. At the County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting yesterday (8 Dec 2022), they authorized me to begin advertising an increase to the starting wages for jail staff. This is ahead of the completion of the 2023 budget. This is an effort to recruit and retain jail staff. The new wage is $17.00 an hour, along with retirement and health benefits. It is hoped that this increase may prevent or shorten a possible suspension in jail operations.
muddyrivernews.com
Gholston’s request for continuance so he can obtain private counsel rejected; first-degree murder case remains on January docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing three counts of first-degree murder did not accept a plea deal on Friday, and his hopes of obtaining private counsel before his case goes to a jury next month is in question. Devere Gholston, 27, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court on Friday...
wlds.com
Adrian Judicial Inquiry Board Hearing Continued to February
The disciplinary hearing for an Adams County judge was continued Thursday in Chicago. The Journal Courier reports that a hearing before the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board in a case against Judge Robert Adrian was continued. Adrian’s attorney, Amanda Hamilton requested additional time for discovery in the case. According to the report, she said that the review of evidence would only take about a week but with the holidays upcoming, requested the hearing be moved to January.
