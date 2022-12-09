ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Highschool Basketball Pro

Quincy, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Quincy, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Payson-Seymour High School basketball team will have a game with Keokuk High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births for Nov. 19-Dec. 2, 2022

A boy was born to Andrew Adams and Keely Murphy of Kahoka, Mo., at 3:31 p.m. Nov. 19. A girl was born to Dillion J. Welte and Ashlynn N. Steward at 8:19 a.m. Dec. 1. A boy was born to Blake and Julie Harper of Quincy at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 1.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy woman facing DUI charge after Friday afternoon crash on Illinois 96

QUINCY — A Quincy woman was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash north of Quincy. A 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Stacy Meyer, 49, of Quincy, was stopped on Illinois 96, just north of U.S. 24, facing south just before 3:30 p.m. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said Meyer attempted to make a U-turn and pulled into traffic. Meyer’s vehicle was struck by a southbound 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Brigita Miller, 28, of Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Clarence woman injured in crash

CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
CLARENCE, MO
wtad.com

QPD Blotter for December 10, 2022

Jalen Coleman (19) Champaign, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 12-3-22. NTA. Christin E Dillion (50) Quincy for FTA Fighting at 537 Vermont. Lodged. Ameren reports the theft of an electrical meter from 535 N 8th.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Don’t throw my Taser, bro: Hannibal man arrested following scuffle

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was arrested following a search and a scuffle where the suspect grabbed a Taser away from an officer. On Saturday, Tyler Hudson, 27, was arrested following a Hannibal Police investigation into an assault which occurred on Friday around 3:00 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Country Club for a report of a disturbance and assisted a victim who had sustained injuries. Hudson had left the scene and was found a few blocks away around 2800 St. Mary’s, where an officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Hudson in a vehicle.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman, Stacy Meyer, is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., another woman, who's also from Quincy, was driving southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96,...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight

The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown. According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street. Fire and smoke were showing near the...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
kjfmradio.com

Update on suspended operations at Pike County Jail

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The following is a report provided by Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte:. At the County Commission’s regular scheduled meeting yesterday (8 Dec 2022), they authorized me to begin advertising an increase to the starting wages for jail staff. This is ahead of the completion of the 2023 budget. This is an effort to recruit and retain jail staff. The new wage is $17.00 an hour, along with retirement and health benefits. It is hoped that this increase may prevent or shorten a possible suspension in jail operations.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Adrian Judicial Inquiry Board Hearing Continued to February

The disciplinary hearing for an Adams County judge was continued Thursday in Chicago. The Journal Courier reports that a hearing before the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board in a case against Judge Robert Adrian was continued. Adrian’s attorney, Amanda Hamilton requested additional time for discovery in the case. According to the report, she said that the review of evidence would only take about a week but with the holidays upcoming, requested the hearing be moved to January.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

