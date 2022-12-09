Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
sneakernews.com
A Lunar New Year Graphic Appears On The Nike Air Huarache Craft
Each year The Swoosh pays special care to its Lunar New Year celebration, so far enacting the Chinese celebration onto the Dunk High, Air Max TW and Air Max 90 Futura. Continuing its reach across the disparate AIR-infused tooling of its extensive roster of silhouettes, the Nike Air Huarache Craft is next up to dawn the titular multi-color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
hypebeast.com
Aimé Leon Dore Opens Raffle For Its New Balance Rainier Collection
Nearly 40 years ago, New Balance sent its HL710 Rainier, designed with assistance from mountain climber Lou Whittaker, up the North Wall of Mt. Everest. Now, the famous hiking boot has been renamed the Rainier and is opening another door (or Dore, if you’d prefer) as it’s been revived in three colorways by Aimé Leon Dore — all of which are now available via raffle. In classic ALD fashion, the remastered boot pays homage to its summit-scaling predecessor but adds a few luxurious lifestyle tweaks to ensure its transition from the peaks to the streets is a seamless one.
hypebeast.com
'Berserk' is at the Center of Rough Simmons' FW22 Collection
Following a collaboration with VETEMEMES, Rough Simmons has returned with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Reimagining some of its key pieces and introducing new styles, the latest range features a major focus on Berserk. Written and illustrated by the late Kentaro Miura (1989-2021), the iconic Japanese manga series is set in a medieval Europe-inspired dark fantasy world and chronicles the Guts, a former mercenary and branded wanderer in a constant internal struggle between pursuing his own ends and upholding his attachments to those dear to him.
sneakernews.com
Nike ISPA’s Latest Sneaker, The Mindbody, Appears To Be Made Of Trash
Pre-distressed sneakers have always been a contentious topic, whether you’re a sneakerhead or not. Brands the likes of Golden Goose, for example, were previously ridiculed for these very offerings, with many refusing to pay anywhere near their several hundred dollar asking price. But over the course of the last few years, opinion has quickly taken a turn, as the rise of the vintage trend has incited many to do the dirtying, yellowing, and scuffing themselves.
hypebeast.com
SZA Celebrates Her 'SOS' Album Release With a New Merch Collection
Coming off the release of her highly-anticipated album SOS, SZA has opted to support the launch of her latest musical project by dropping a new mech collection. Released via the Top Dawg Entertainment website, SZA‘s capsule features a myriad of apparel items and accessories that feature graphics and motifs that associated to the record.
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
These Best Selling Sam Edelman Flats Are on Sale at Nordstrom for up to 41% Off Select Colors
Ballet flats are the unsung hero of the footwear world. While they’ve never gone out of style, and we doubt they ever will, their presence within the realm of trends does ebb and flow. During seasons where we might see less ballet flats on runways and celebrities, we also...
Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s MADE in UK Classics Put Together A Gentleman’s Pack Reminiscent Collection
Ostensibly made for New Balance’s more mature audience, the “Gentleman’s Pack” likens the design of the brand’s MADE in UK icons to that of oxfords, loafers, and other sartorial footwear. And following its last appearance in 2020, the collection is about to see a spiritual successor in these upcoming colorways of the 991, 1500, and 730.
hypebeast.com
Release Info for the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 2 Collection
Collaborative projects continue to remain a strong point for its business, and in 2022, the brand further built contributed to its legacy alongside Stüssy with multiple projects. After banding together to produce Air Force 1 Mid capsule Air Max 2015 capsules, the two are set to close out 2022 with a.
Gucci and Dickies Team on Workwear Collection
Gucci is continuing its streak of collaborations through its experimental online space, Gucci Vault. The Italian design house said Thursday it is teaming with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces. The collection, designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history in the workwear space.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration The eight-piece collection offers reimagined versions of Dickies’ iconic styles, including the Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Work Pants, which in the ‘90s evolved from its workwear roots and...
hypebeast.com
Off-White™ and Nike Celebrate Human Uniqueness With a Fresh Apparel Collection
Virgil Abloh‘s legacy continues to live on through the various product launches that his luxury streetwear label Off-White™ crafts alongside its longstanding partner. . To put a bow on their successful 2022 run, the duo has prepared a brand new apparel collection to coincide with the debut of the Off-White™ x Nike Terra Forma sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Bulgari and Phillips Unveils a Special Edition Octo Finissimo
Bulgari and Phillips have unveiled a special edition Octo Finissimo. In association with Bacs & Russo, the two companies reinterpreted the iconic model in a contemporary design imbued with vintage touches. Since its conception, the Octo watch has been an embodiment of Bulgari’s luxurious Italian flair without sacrificing the prestige...
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
hypebeast.com
Rising London Brand Heaven Can Wait Unveils Its New "I Love Nothing" Collection
Hot on the heels of its collaboration with fellow London brand Unknown for a collection of reworked England football jerseys ahead of the World Cup, Heaven Can Wait has just presented a new capsule that features cozy knitwear and ripped denim. Traditionally, Heaven Can Wait is known for its gothic...
hypebeast.com
Aitor Throup Unveils Its “Original Archive 55” Collection With ink
Artist and designer, Aitor Throup has partnered up with Hong Kong-based retailer, ink to unveil a collection of 55 rare and unique pieces from the artist’s archives, aptly titled “Original Archive 55.”. Back in January, ink collaborated with the artist for the “15YearsOfAitorThroupStudio” exhibition at K11 MUSEA in...
