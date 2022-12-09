Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”

4 DAYS AGO