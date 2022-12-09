Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
Fatal shooting in NC wasn’t a random act, police say
A man has been taken into custody in connection to a shooting investigation, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
WXII 12
Forsyth County man accused of dragging deputies enters plea
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man who assaulted two Forsyth County sheriff’s office deputies with his car on Christmas of last year pleaded guilty to several felony charges. According to a news release from Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a judge sentenced Ricky Simon to 18-23 years in prison on Friday.
Deputies kill man who wounded three first responders at North Carolina fire scene, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man on Friday after three first responders were wounded while responding to a house fire in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters responding to the fire in Rockwell found Ronald Green, 45, at the back of the house […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
WXII 12
Former detention officer charged in Rockingham Co.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A former Rockingham County detention officer has been charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. The Rockingham County. Sheriff’s Office said Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden was hired about three months ago as a detention center officer at the Rockingham County Detention Center. They said he brought in vape-smoking devices.
Randleman man dies after hit by SUV on Highway 220
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police said a man died after an SUV struck and killed him in the roadway on Highway 220. The crash happened Sunday evening near Sibbett Street. Police said a Honda CR-V was driving south on Highway 220 when Christopher Dale Hicks, 38, of Randleman, walked into the roadway and was hit.
WXII 12
Teen injured in weekend shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Officers found the injured teen at a home on W. 26th Street Saturday at 10:39pm. Authorities say the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said Sunday morning that there is no...
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
Rowan County man accused of shooting brother-in-law on wedding day found not guilty
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting. Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019. The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a […]
73-year-old killed in US 29 crash in Rockingham County: troopers
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 73-year-old was killed as the result of a crash on US 29 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers say that Richard Austin Lane, 73, of Greensboro, was traveling south on US 29 in a 1982 Porsche passenger car and struck a 1999 Chevrolet truck […]
‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
Clemmons man facing murder charge after shooting on Hartman Plaza
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Winston-Salem. Shawn Aaron Vargas Jr., 26, was taken into custody by S.W.A.T. Sunday after investigators connected him to the death of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, 31. Deputies arrived at Hartman Plaza around 6:30 p.m. Thursday,...
3 seriously injured after crash involving two overturned vehicles in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., Huntersville Fire was called to a crash involving two overturned vehicles on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road. During the extrication of four entrapped patients, local authorities closed the roads in this area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WXII 12
3 children dead following Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
WRAL
Shots fired into NC family's home
A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
Winston-Salem shooting leaves 20 bullet holes in house, car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. WXII 12 News on Friday talked with the family who's lived in the home for 11 years. Donielle...
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
Comments / 0