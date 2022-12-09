ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Forsyth County man accused of dragging deputies enters plea

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man who assaulted two Forsyth County sheriff’s office deputies with his car on Christmas of last year pleaded guilty to several felony charges. According to a news release from Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a judge sentenced Ricky Simon to 18-23 years in prison on Friday.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Former detention officer charged in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A former Rockingham County detention officer has been charged with bringing contraband into a detention facility. The Rockingham County. Sheriff’s Office said Paul Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden was hired about three months ago as a detention center officer at the Rockingham County Detention Center. They said he brought in vape-smoking devices.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman man dies after hit by SUV on Highway 220

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police said a man died after an SUV struck and killed him in the roadway on Highway 220. The crash happened Sunday evening near Sibbett Street. Police said a Honda CR-V was driving south on Highway 220 when Christopher Dale Hicks, 38, of Randleman, walked into the roadway and was hit.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

Teen injured in weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Officers found the injured teen at a home on W. 26th Street Saturday at 10:39pm. Authorities say the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said Sunday morning that there is no...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WXII 12

3 children dead following Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
