WBKO
VIDEO: Remembering the Bowling Green & KY tornadoes one year later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One year ago, the so-called Bowling Green Bubble was no more. South-central Kentucky experienced a deadly and devastating night that we will never forget. WBKO News was live on the air on December 10th and into the early morning of December 11th. Our building was...
fox56news.com
Vandal cuts hair off 20 horses in west Austin
Ranch owners in west Austin found that 20 of their horses had chunks of their mane cut off overnight. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/local/someone-trespassed-onto-a-ranch-cut-the-manes-of-over-20-of-the-horses/. Vandal cuts hair off 20 horses in west Austin. Ranch owners in west Austin found that 20 of their horses had chunks of their mane cut off overnight....
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
14news.com
Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
WBKO
Chick-fil-A announces new Bowling Green restaurant, opening Dec. 15
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Bowling Green community on Thursday, Dec. 15. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Andy Robinson as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane. Chick-fil-A Nashville Rd at Campbell Lane will be open for dine-in, drive-thru...
Star on Top of Christmas Tree in Bowling Green Remembers Last December’s Tornadoes
December 10th is my sister Hillary's birthday. Last year, we were in Bowling Green at a surprise birthday dinner. Little did we know, the landscape in parts of western Kentucky would be changed forever by a slew of dangerous tornadoes. Later that night, Bowling Green was hit by a cluster of three EF-3 twisters killing 12 residents.
WBKO
One year after the tornadoes, Logan County is healing but still bears the scars
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly tornado outbreak cut a path through the state last December, many communities left in its wake are still rebuilding in the aftermath. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Chandler’s Chapel area of Logan County.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade returns to downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a week of delay, the annual Bowling Green Christmas parade went off without a hitch. This morning, locals businesses and organizations took to the streets with decorated floats, cars, buses, and you name it to kick off the Christmas season. For exactly a mile, parade...
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
wkdzradio.com
Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’
With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
Popular Convenience Chain Wawa Expanding Into Kentucky
When I'm driving to Nashville, I never miss an opportunity to stop at Love's in White House TN. I guess you wouldn't call it an appointment pitstop, but I WILL save bathroom and snack breaks for the occasion. Certainly you're familiar with Love's; stores dot the landscape from coast to...
WBKO
Dish Network’s “Operation Appreciation” offers preparedness kits to Bowling Green community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For Dish Network’s operation appreciation day of giving, they wanted to highlight the resilience of Bowling Green community members, just one year since the devastating December tornado hit Bowling Green. “This is a part of Dish’s small-town operation appreciation, so we have been working...
Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people will agree 365 days is a long time, but perspective is everything. For many in Muhlenberg County, life since the December 10, 2021 tornado has left them with a distorted sense of time. As Bremen resident TJ Milam explains, the last year has been both the longest and shortest […]
wkyufm.org
Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others
Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night. Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
WBKO
Warren Co. man remembers brother who died in last year’s tornado
ROCKFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Cory Scott was perhaps one of the first victims of the December 2021 tornadoes in Warren County as he lost his life at his Rockfield home. ”This is actually kind of one of my happier places to come remember Cory because to me, this was the last place that I had memories with him was his house,” said Cole Scott, Cory’s brother.
