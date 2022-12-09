ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout

The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Accident in South Bakersfield CA Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

A 24-year-old woman was sent to a local Bakersfield hospital with major injuries following a car accident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night, December 11, 2022. The accident, which took place at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts Road in South Bakersfield, CA, involved the 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, reported KBAK/Fox58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

One found dead in Wasco home fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday

BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party

VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Injured rider, horse rescued in Bodfish

Firefighters hatched a plan to rescue a horse on Saturday that had bucked off a rider and then fell into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller Street in Bodfish. Crews from Lake Isabella Station 72 were called about 1:23 p.m. on reports of an emergency involving...
BODFISH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing

A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy