Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout
The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.
KCSO investigates suspicious death discovered by Kern County Fire Department
The Kern County Fire Department found a man dead in a home near Montello Street and College Avenue in East Bakersfield on Sunday, December 11th.
Man found dead at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) discovered a dead man at Bear Mountain Park in Lamont on Monday, December 12th.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
legalexaminer.com
Accident in South Bakersfield CA Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
A 24-year-old woman was sent to a local Bakersfield hospital with major injuries following a car accident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night, December 11, 2022. The accident, which took place at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts Road in South Bakersfield, CA, involved the 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, reported KBAK/Fox58.
Bakersfield Californian
Mother and son bring a little bit of home to father lost in World War II
Longtime Shafter resident Fran Florez was at the dedication ceremony Saturday morning at the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in Bakersfield. The Second World War played a crucial role in her life, and Florez, now 79, felt she had to be at the dedication.
Bakersfield Californian
One found dead in Wasco home fire
A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
Bakersfield Californian
You should've heard them roar: Bakersfield Toy Run hits the streets of Bakersfield
Rainbow bears. Big brown teddy bears. Care Bears. Dinosaurs. A moose. Even a turtle — but this certainly wasn’t the place to be slow. This was Beach Park on Sunday morning, where hundreds of men and women lined up on Harleys and more for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive.
Bakersfield Now
Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday
BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
KCSO investigating suspicious death at east Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield. According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an […]
15 people arrested following multiple-agency 'predator' sting in Bakersfield
A multi-agency predator sting has resulted in the arrest of 15 people. This week the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation alongside various federal and local agencies.
Home near Lindsay struck by lightning, no injuries reported
The Tulare County Fire Department says no one was hurt, but there was damage to the home and a tree.
Three rescued from elevator on Bakersfield College campus
County and city firefighters, along with Hall Ambulance personnel, responded to the incident just before 6:00 pm Friday.
School delays for some schools due to snow and ice
here are currently two schools in Kern County with snow and ice delays. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter and El Tejon Unified School District have both announced two-hour delays.
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
Bakersfield Californian
Injured rider, horse rescued in Bodfish
Firefighters hatched a plan to rescue a horse on Saturday that had bucked off a rider and then fell into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller Street in Bodfish. Crews from Lake Isabella Station 72 were called about 1:23 p.m. on reports of an emergency involving...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing
A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 inmates, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.
Comments / 2