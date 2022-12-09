ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Fort Benning renames WHINSEC Campus in dedication to two fallen heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning is renaming the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation School (WHINSEC) after two fallen heroes. Family, friends, and service members joined at a dedication ceremony Thursday morning to recall the battle that claimed the soldiers’ lives.  Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez of the U.S. Army […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pioneer with roots stretching from Lumpkin to Columbus all the way to the Big Apple is being remembered for her one-of-a-kind drive to help the world. Her name is Dorothy Hughes. The feminist, child-welfare advocate, African-American activist, public speaker, author, and small business owner will...
LUMPKIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Columbus, GA

The consolidated city-county of Columbus sits on the west-central boundary of Georgia along the Chattahoochee River, right across Phenix, Alabama. It’s Georgia’s second largest city next to Atlanta and Muscogee County’s capital, with which it formally unified in 1970. Founded in 1828, the Creek Indians were the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University leaves another mark in space with NASA’s Artemis I launch

Auburn University has a rich history of participating in space exploration with NASA, and Auburn alumni continue to add to this list of contributions with the launch of the Artemis I. Numerous Auburn graduates have become astronauts and hundreds of alumni have worked in various capacities at NASA. Huntsville’s Marshall...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

City of Columbus releases holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is letting people know in advance of its holiday schedule. The week of Christmas week, Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, will be observance days. If your regular trash pickup is on Friday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec....
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

City of Auburn launches new project status webpage

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced a new project status webpage on Friday, enabling Auburn locals to view the city’s major capital projects. The new webpage includes project overviews, budget information, anticipated completion dates, photos, and other relevant project details. City Manager Megan McGowan says the webpage is a step in the […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy