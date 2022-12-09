Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Fort Benning renames WHINSEC Campus in dedication to two fallen heroes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning is renaming the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation School (WHINSEC) after two fallen heroes. Family, friends, and service members joined at a dedication ceremony Thursday morning to recall the battle that claimed the soldiers’ lives. Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon Figueroa and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez of the U.S. Army […]
WTVM
Georgia native, activist Dorothy Pitman Hughes passes away at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pioneer with roots stretching from Lumpkin to Columbus all the way to the Big Apple is being remembered for her one-of-a-kind drive to help the world. Her name is Dorothy Hughes. The feminist, child-welfare advocate, African-American activist, public speaker, author, and small business owner will...
Firefighters host 4th annual “Shop, Drop and Roll” event for children in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Firefighters are putting a new twist on the fire safety technique “Stop, Drop & Roll,” bringing back their annual event this holiday season. Fire departments from Columbus, Phenix City and Smiths Station traded in their hoses for gift cards tonight as they hosted Shop, Drop & Roll. The crews provided about […]
WTVM
Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and woman are recovering after a raccoon attack. On Saturday, December 10, an officer responded to the area of St. Elmo Drive in Columbus after a woman was attacked by the animal. While giving the woman a hand, the officer was also...
Wild raccoon attacks Columbus police officer and woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus police officer and a woman were attacked by a raccoon over the weekend. On Dec. 10, Columbus police responded to a woman injured in a raccoon attack around St. Elmo Drive. While helping the woman, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon. Both the woman and officer were […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Columbus, GA
The consolidated city-county of Columbus sits on the west-central boundary of Georgia along the Chattahoochee River, right across Phenix, Alabama. It’s Georgia’s second largest city next to Atlanta and Muscogee County’s capital, with which it formally unified in 1970. Founded in 1828, the Creek Indians were the...
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
Man accused of Phenix City riverwalk double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man accused of a double homicide on the Phenix City riverwalk made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. WRBL was the only media outlet in the courtroom during Daniels’ 72-hour hearing. Daniels […]
WTVM
Three injured in shooting on Drake Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting has left three men injured in Columbus. On December 11, at approximately 2 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Drake Street. Upon arrival, officials found three men injured with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. News Leader 9 had crews...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University leaves another mark in space with NASA’s Artemis I launch
Auburn University has a rich history of participating in space exploration with NASA, and Auburn alumni continue to add to this list of contributions with the launch of the Artemis I. Numerous Auburn graduates have become astronauts and hundreds of alumni have worked in various capacities at NASA. Huntsville’s Marshall...
FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old
UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
WTVM
City of Columbus releases holiday schedule
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is letting people know in advance of its holiday schedule. The week of Christmas week, Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, will be observance days. If your regular trash pickup is on Friday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec....
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
City of Auburn launches new project status webpage
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced a new project status webpage on Friday, enabling Auburn locals to view the city’s major capital projects. The new webpage includes project overviews, budget information, anticipated completion dates, photos, and other relevant project details. City Manager Megan McGowan says the webpage is a step in the […]
BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
wrbl.com
Phenix City double homicide investigation continues; Riverwalk users express some safety concerns
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — It has been five days since two men were gunned down in broad daylight on the Phenix City riverwalk. Phenix City police tell us that there has not been an arrest in the shooting deaths of John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40.
WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
Auburn: Magnolia Avenue expected lane and sidewalk closure to begin on Dec. 12
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced that Auburn University will undergo construction work to replace the sidewalk on West Magnolia Avenue between Wilmore Drive and Engineering Drive on Dec. 12. Construction work will take place in front of Ramsey Hall and is expected to last two months. During construction, pedestrians will be […]
